Sweet Potato & Yam - What Is The Difference Between The Two Root Vegetables

As sweet potatoes have evidently found their place in the global diet as a healthier replacement to various recipes based on potatoes, the confusion between identical-looking yam and sweet potatoes has also increased. Various mainstream markets are reportedly notorious for selling aged sweet potatoes as yam. Though both the root vegetables look identical, there are some visible traits which set them apart. Below are some of the distinctive differences between sweet potato and yam.

Also read: How to bake sweet potato perfectly - tips and tricks for a delicious treat

Sweet potato and yam - key differences

Also read: Beetroot chips, sweet potato chips, and other healthy alternatives to potato chips

Sweet potatoes are considered to be a part of the morning glory family which is a botanical category. While on the other hand, yam belongs to the botanical category of the lily. The two might have similar looking shape and size, but their respective skins are completely different. Yam consists of thick and blackened skin which is almost as identical and strong to tree bark. Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, have a much smoother skin which is easy to scale.

Also read: Here's a yummy sweet potato chicken curry recipe for all foodies to try out

The sweet potato has originated from the Central and South America and consists of light yellow/red skin. When on one hand, the sweet potato has orange or yellow flesh, yams consists of white, purple or red flesh. Yams are a known dependable food for the poor families in Africa and Asia, where it has originated from, as it has a longer preservable life of up to six months due to its tough skin. Sweet potatoes, in contrary, can last up to 3-6 weeks only.

Also read: Carrots & sweet potatoes airdropped for stranded animals in Australia, internet lauds move

Also read: Sweet potato dishes and its exotic varieties to cook at home

Image courtesy - Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash