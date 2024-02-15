Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:48 IST
What Is Yakhni Pulao? Know The Recipe Of Farah Khan's Viral Dish That Is A Kashmiri Delicacy
Malaika loves this dish while Sonam Bajwa dreams about it every day - here is a simple recipe to make yakhni pulao.
Director Farah Khan recently posted a video on her Instagram account, where she had prepared yakhni pulao for actress Malaika Arora and actor Rithvikk Dhanjani. She said that ‘world-famous’ yakhni pulao is Malaika’s favourite and it sure looked delicious. Several people commented on the post, praising the pulao. Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa commented, “Omggggg I still dream about this pulao”.
Yakhni pulao holds a special place in Kashmiri cuisine. This traditional dish is prepared by simmering meat, typically mutton or chicken, in a broth infused with spices and herbs, and then cooking long-grain basmati rice in the resulting yakhni. Here's how to make the Kashmiri specialty Yakhni Pulao at home.
Ingredients
- 2 cups basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes
- 500g bone-in mutton or chicken, cut into pieces
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-inch piece of ginger, grated
- 2-3 green chilies, slit
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 4-5 green cardamom pods
- 4-5 cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 3 cups water
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method
- In a large pot, combine the mutton or chicken pieces with sliced onion, minced garlic, grated ginger, green chilies, cinnamon stick, green cardamom pods, cloves, bay leaf, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.
- Add 3 cups of water to the pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the yakhni simmer gently for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the meat is tender and cooked through.
- Once the yakhni is ready, strain the broth using a fine mesh sieve, reserving both the broth and the cooked meat for the pulao.
- In a separate pot, heat ghee over medium heat.
- Add the soaked basmati rice to the pot and saute for 2-3 minutes, stirring gently to coat the rice grains with the ghee.
- Pour the reserved yakhni broth over the rice, ensuring that the rice is completely submerged in the liquid.
- Bring the broth to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the rice simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through and the liquid is absorbed.
- Once the rice is cooked, fluff it gently with a fork to separate the grains.
- Transfer the cooked rice to a serving platter and arrange the cooked meat pieces on top. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with raita or salan.
