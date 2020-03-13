The Debate
Green Tea: Benefits, Best Time To Consume And The Different Types Of Green Tea

Food

Green Tea is one of the most popular teas in the market. However, there is a right time to consume it and there are different types of teas, Read to know more.

green tea

Green Tea is well-known to be beneficial for health. It is made from a plant known as Camellia sinensis. The same plant is used for the preparation of white tea and black tea. As per reports, green tea's health benefits include improved digestion, protection against various types of diseases because of its antioxidant properties, and its anti-inflammatory properties. But there are some procedures you need to follow to get the maximum benefits of green tea. 

ALSO READ | Green Tea: A List Of Different Varieties

How many cups of green tea is beneficial in a day?

As per various reports on different portals, drinking 3 cups of green tea in a day is beneficial for health. Exceeding the amount of drink can damage the liver and cause serious issues. Avoid gulping it down and try to sip it slowly.

ALSO READ | Are You A Green Tea Addict? Know How It Affects Your Health

What is the best time to consume green tea?

Half an hour after and before meals is the best time to consume it. According to reports, drinking green tea immediately after meals can cause major issues in the long run. Therefore, avoid having green tea immediately after meals. To gain green tea benefits, keep a time difference of half an hour or an hour.

ALSO READ | Four Ways To Cure Cold And Flu With Green Tea During Winter Season

Types of green tea

There are more than 7 types of green tea that are available in the market. They have a variety of names and are consumed by people. Take a look at some types of green tea.

  • Sencha is a type of green tea used that is most commonly consumed in Japan. It has a high amount of vitamin C.
  • Kukicha is yellow and brown in colour but it is made from stems and leaves. The tea is served in sushi restaurants where it is called Agari
  • Bancha is a type that is only available during the months of June and October. The tea is beneficial for tooth decay and halitosis.
  • Fukamushicha is the only type of green tea that can be consumed more than three times. It has a rich taste and is also one of the Japanese green teas.

ALSO READ | Turkish Green Tea: All You Need To Know About The Drink And Its Benefits

