Green Tea: Benefits, Best Time To Consume And The Different Types Of Green Tea

Green Tea is well-known to be beneficial for health. It is made from a plant known as Camellia sinensis. The same plant is used for the preparation of white tea and black tea. As per reports, green tea's health benefits include improved digestion, protection against various types of diseases because of its antioxidant properties, and its anti-inflammatory properties. But there are some procedures you need to follow to get the maximum benefits of green tea.
As per various reports on different portals, drinking 3 cups of green tea in a day is beneficial for health. Exceeding the amount of drink can damage the liver and cause serious issues. Avoid gulping it down and try to sip it slowly.
Half an hour after and before meals is the best time to consume it. According to reports, drinking green tea immediately after meals can cause major issues in the long run. Therefore, avoid having green tea immediately after meals. To gain green tea benefits, keep a time difference of half an hour or an hour.
There are more than 7 types of green tea that are available in the market. They have a variety of names and are consumed by people. Take a look at some types of green tea.
