Kolkata has for the longest time been synonymous with cultural heritage, and for serving some of the most delectable street foods like kathi rolls, and puchka among the rest. The Imperial City of India has held the hat of dishing out flavours that pay a tribute to varying communities existing in India as well. Here's a guide to try out some of the best localised food choices you'll ever binge on.

Unsplash

Kathi Rolls

The success of Kathi rolls can be credited to mainly three ingredients- parathas, tender and juicy pieces of meat, and onions. While there are many outlets serving this street food, Nizams functional from Hoggs Street and Kusum Rolls located at Park Street truly do justice to its popularity. At times, additional ingredients like eggs or paneer are utilised to enhance its flavours.

Image credit: Unsplash

Puchka

These crispy, pani puris for the longest time have been the quickest way for Bengalis to have a food gasm. Stuffed with a spicy aloo chickpea mixture, next it's stuffed in sweet, and spicy water, causing a burst of flavours for you to taste. Dacres lane, known to be office goers food hub, is a good location to try it out, or one can head down to Maharaja Chaat Centre.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ghugni

You'll find ghugni everywhere from being served as a staple offering on local trains to well-known eateries like Anandi Cabin to Shyambazar locality. This spicy curry made with dried yellow peas is dished out as a chaat with chillies, and tamarind chutney for a heightened sense of taste.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Mishti Doi

The city known as the sweet lover's paradise has a must have dish for all- mishti doi, this sweet, creamy flavoured curd has die-hard loyalists. The key aspect to Mishti Doi is that people have their preferences when it comes to deciding on which shop to buy from. If you're new to the city, a safe bet would be heading to Balaram Mullick & Radharam Mullick or Ghosh Brothers in north Kolkata.