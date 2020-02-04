Where To Buy Fresh Fish In Pune? Check Out The Best Places To Purchase It

Fishes area great source of proteins and nutrients which are not only required for better health but also for preventing loss of key nutrients. However, finding fresh fishes is a task because many places sell old fish which start to smell awful within minutes of buying.

It is essential to find fresh and safe fishes to add to your diet. There are many fish markets and online stores in Pune that offer fresh and good quality fishes that one can try without and health risk. Here is a list of a few stores that you must try.

Best Fish Markets in Pune

Simran Fish Market

Simran fish market is open from 5 AM to 11 PM offering the freshest collection of fish daily. To find the best quality fresh fish, one must reach early to get the freshest seafood.

The place not only offers the freshwater fishes but also the sea fishes and prawns sold here are good. The demand for pomfret usually dominates the market.

Chatrapati Shivaji Market

Chatrapati Shivaji market is one of the oldest markets in Pune where one can find fresh vegetables, fruits, mutton, chicken and fish shops. From the 17 vendors, you can pick up everything from prawns, Rawas, Bombay duck, pomfret to Surmai. One can also find delicious dried fishes being sold in the vicinity.

Online store for buying fish in Pune

Fresh To Home

Freshtohome.com offers its customers a chance to buy fishes online without actually going out to find good fishes in the markets. This online outlet offers its services in every urban city of India, especially in Pune.

With a huge variety to choose from, one can order any time and get their fresh fishes delivered at their doorstep. Fresh To Home has an extensive range of fishes, prawns, crabs, and seafood with discounted rates.

Fishvish

Being one of the largest online stores for fish and meat, the online store has an extensive list of fresh fishes. Fishvish.com offers their services in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. They deliver food instantly within a certain period.

They are amongst the most trusted suppliers of meat products as they provide chemical-free and excellent quality deliveries. On their site one can also see the customized version of their offerings as per their locality and which products are available and sold out.

