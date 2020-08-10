White Food Items That Could Be Avoided And Their Healthier Alternatives

In order to promote health consciousness, several dieticians and nutritionists have come out with healthy diet plans that can not only help to keep one fit but are also nutritious at the same time. One such diet is the 'No White Foods diet'. Most white foods are regarded as unhealthy, according to several studies. This is because most white foods are highly processed and lack nutrients. Hence white foods are often referred to as ‘white poisons’. Here is a list of white food items that you can substitute with healthier alternatives as listed below:

White foods to avoid according to Healthline:

White bread:

White bread lacks essential nutrients like fibre and protein. According to some studies, the consumption of white bread also leads to weight gain. Hence it is best to avoid white bread while replacing it with whole-grain bread.

Whole grain bread:

Whole grain bread not only contain all the grains but it also has a higher nutritional value. Further, it also helps to reduce blood sugar levels.

White Pasta:

White Pasta is made of refined flour and hence it contains lesser nutrients as compared to the unrefined version. Further, a larger portion size might also contribute to weight gain. White pasta can be best replaced with whole grain pasta.

Whole Grain Pasta:

Whole grain pasta contains more fibre which makes one feel full for a longer duration. Further, it also helps to reduce blood sugar levels and also helps to digest carbs.

White Rice:

White rice is a refined grain and contains a lot of starch. If one consumes excessive white rice, it can cause blood sugar imbalances. Brown rice is a great alternative to white rice.

Brown Rice:

Brown rice contains a huge amount of vitamins, minerals and fibre. Further, it has a minimal effect on blood sugar levels.

White sugar:

White sugar consists of a lot of calories. Further, its over-consumption can pose a risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It is best to replace white sugar with fruits.

Fruits:

If you are someone who has a sweet tooth, then natural sugar is the best option for you. While fruits contain natural sugar, they also have vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants which are quite beneficial for our health.

Salt:

While moderate consumption of salt does not cause any health hazards, its excessive consumption can increase the risk of diseases like heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. It is best to replace salt with herbs and spices.

Herbs and spices:

Herbs and spices contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which help to regulate blood sugar and also reduce inflammation.

White potatoes:

While white potatoes can be healthy, the preparation methods often cause health problems. Some of these methods include deep frying and adding high-calorie toppings. It is best to replace white potatoes with colourful vegetables.

Colourful vegetables:

Vegetables like orange sweet potatoes, purple potatoes, green peas, and winter squash help to reduce the risk posed by heart disease and colon cancer.

Animal-based fats:

White animal-based fats often have saturated contents. This includes some dairy products as well as meats. While they can increase the cholesterol content of the body, they can also pose a risk of heart disease. Hence it's best to replace them with plant-based fats.

Plant-based fats:

While plant-based fats are quite healthy, they also help to reduce the risk posed by heart disease. Some of these plant-based fats can be derived from olive and avocado oils.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

