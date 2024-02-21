English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Why Is Yellow Tea Called Miracle Drink? Health Benefits And Recipe

Yellow tea has a slightly sweeter and mellow flavor. It is accompanied by multiple health benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Why Is Yellow Tea Called Miracle Drink? Health Benefits And Recipe
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yellow tea has been gaining a lot of popularity in recent years. Primarily available in China, this is one of the six types of tea produced from the Camellia Sinensis plant. The key ingredient of this yellow tea is Turmeric which is a natural antiseptic and it aids in improving skin health. This Tea is a must try for every age group. 

How does it taste 

Yellow tea has a slightly sweeter and mellow flavor. It contains basil, green tea and Garcinia Cambogia. This is what gives this tea its distinctive flavor and aroma. This tea can be easily prepared at home. 

File photo of Yellow tea 

How to prepare yellow tea at home 

Take a glass of boiling water, add 5 grams of yellow tea. Let it steep for 2 to 5 minutes, depending on how strong you want it to be. If needed, add a sweetener, preferably stevia or honey. Strain it after five minutes and your hot cup of yellow tea is good to go. 

File photo of yellow tea 

Benefits of Yellow tea 

This Chinese elixir is accompanied with several health benefits. Let’s understand how you can reap the benefits of this beverage. 

Skin benefits: Yellow tea helps in improving skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles due. It is because of its antioxidant content. It also has some anti-inflammatory properties which may help soothe and calm irritated skin. It tends to reduce the sign of aging by reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

  • Antioxidant properties: Yellow tea is rich in antioxidants, which helps protect the liver from damage caused by free radicals.
  • Detoxification: Yellow tea also supports the liver's natural detoxification processes, helping to remove toxins from the body.
  • Anti-inflammatory effects: According to some studies,yellow tea has anti-inflammatory effects, which is beneficial for the liver as inflammation can cause damage to this organ.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Whatsapp logo