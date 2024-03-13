×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 23:00 IST

Why Moringa Leaves Are A Must-Have Superfood During Spring Season?

Have the utlimate superfood of this spring season, Moringa leaves, known to help in hair growth, and enhance your digestion abilities.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Moringa Leaves
Moringa Leaves | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As India embraces the diverse climates presented by its four major seasons, each transition brings its own set of health challenges for people. With the arrival of spring, a season marked by pleasant breezes but also a higher susceptibility to infections and flu, finding natural remedies to bolster one’s immunity becomes pertinent. According to Ayurveda, nature holds the key to combating these seasonal health woes, with certain plants and trees offering both curative and preventive benefits.

Moringa, a tree native to parts of India and Africa, stands out for its remarkable medicinal properties. Renowned for enhancing the body’s immune response, Moringa’s benefits extend far beyond just warding off seasonal infections. The tree’s flowers, rich in antioxidants, are traditionally used to prolong the shelf life of fatty foods, underscoring Moringa's diverse applications.

Advertisement

Immunity boost

Packed with vital minerals such as calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, and copper, Moringa emerges as a superfood with a plethora of health advantages. Its ability to significantly boost immunity is attributed to its high content of Iron and Vitamin A, essential for combating infections efficiently, especially during the spring season, according to a WebMD report.

Advertisement

 

Image credit: Unsplash

Digestion benefits 

Moreover, Moringa's calcium content supports the normal functioning of digestive enzymes, fostering a healthy digestive system, while its fiber aids in regular bowel movements. The presence of Vitamin A also makes Moringa beneficial for maintaining good eyesight, a boon in an era where digital screen exposure is ubiquitous, as per a Medical News Today report.

Hair Growth

The onset of spring can also spell trouble for skin and hair health, leading to dryness and breakouts. Moringa, enriched with Vitamins A and E, not only promotes healthy hair growth but also facilitates skin repair. Its antioxidant properties additionally help detoxify the body, yielding clearer, healthier skin, as per a Medical News Today report.

 

Image credit: Unsplash

Battle stress 

For those battling constant fatigue and stress, Moringa offers a natural solution. Its rich in iron and Vitamin A content alleviate tiredness, with adaptogens found in the leaves aiding in stress reduction and enhancing focus, according to a Medical News Today report.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 23:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Death

Schoolboy Dies

2 minutes ago
ndmc

Connaught Place

7 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

14 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

15 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

22 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

27 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

37 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

38 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

39 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

41 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

42 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

43 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

an hour ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ashmit Patel

Patel On 20 Yrs In Cinema

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo