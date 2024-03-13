Advertisement

As India embraces the diverse climates presented by its four major seasons, each transition brings its own set of health challenges for people. With the arrival of spring, a season marked by pleasant breezes but also a higher susceptibility to infections and flu, finding natural remedies to bolster one’s immunity becomes pertinent. According to Ayurveda, nature holds the key to combating these seasonal health woes, with certain plants and trees offering both curative and preventive benefits.

Moringa, a tree native to parts of India and Africa, stands out for its remarkable medicinal properties. Renowned for enhancing the body’s immune response, Moringa’s benefits extend far beyond just warding off seasonal infections. The tree’s flowers, rich in antioxidants, are traditionally used to prolong the shelf life of fatty foods, underscoring Moringa's diverse applications.

Advertisement

Immunity boost

Packed with vital minerals such as calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, iron, and copper, Moringa emerges as a superfood with a plethora of health advantages. Its ability to significantly boost immunity is attributed to its high content of Iron and Vitamin A, essential for combating infections efficiently, especially during the spring season, according to a WebMD report.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Digestion benefits

Moreover, Moringa's calcium content supports the normal functioning of digestive enzymes, fostering a healthy digestive system, while its fiber aids in regular bowel movements. The presence of Vitamin A also makes Moringa beneficial for maintaining good eyesight, a boon in an era where digital screen exposure is ubiquitous, as per a Medical News Today report.

Hair Growth

The onset of spring can also spell trouble for skin and hair health, leading to dryness and breakouts. Moringa, enriched with Vitamins A and E, not only promotes healthy hair growth but also facilitates skin repair. Its antioxidant properties additionally help detoxify the body, yielding clearer, healthier skin, as per a Medical News Today report.

Image credit: Unsplash

Battle stress

For those battling constant fatigue and stress, Moringa offers a natural solution. Its rich in iron and Vitamin A content alleviate tiredness, with adaptogens found in the leaves aiding in stress reduction and enhancing focus, according to a Medical News Today report.