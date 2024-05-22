Working A Desk Job? Check Out These Healthy Snacks To Munch On

Advertisement

For many of us, working a desk job often means long hours sitting in front of a computer, leading to frequent snacking. While it is tempting to much on packaged foods like chips and chocolate, this type of snacking can leave a detrimental effect in the long run. An increased consumption of such items can lead to weight gain, energy drop, lethargy and other health problems. To keep your energy levels stable and your body nourished, here are some healthy snacks that are perfect for desk workers.

Nuts and seeds

Representative Image | Pexels



Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of protein, healthy fats, and fibre, which can help keep you full and satisfied between meals. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, and sunflower seeds are all great choices. Opt for unsalted versions to avoid excess sodium. Carrying these munchies is easier, as they can be usually bought at a store., thus saving cooking time.

Fresh fruits

Representative Image | Pexels



Fruit provides a natural sweetness along with essential vitamins and minerals. Apples, bananas, berries, and grapes are convenient and easy to eat at your desk. Pairing fruit with a small amount of protein, like a handful of nuts or a slice of cheese, can help balance your blood sugar levels.

Greek yoghurt



Representative Image | Pexels



Greek yoghurt is high in protein and can be paired with a variety of toppings such as fresh fruit, honey, or a sprinkle of granola. Choose plain, unsweetened versions to avoid added sugars, and add your own natural sweeteners if needed.

Vegetable sticks with hummus

Representative Image | Pexels



If you are looking for a more delectable option then opt for fresh cut-up veggies with hummus. Cut vegetables like carrots, celery, bell peppers, and cucumber into sticks and dip them in hummus. This snack is low in calories but high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making it a nutritious choice that can also satisfy your crunch cravings.

Dark chocolate

Representative Image | Pexels



If you have a sweet tooth, a small piece of dark chocolate can be a healthier alternative to sugary snacks. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and can help satisfy your chocolate cravings without the sugar crash that comes from milk chocolate.

Air-popped popcorn



Popcorn can be a healthy, whole-grain snack if prepared correctly. Opt for air-popped popcorn without added butter or salt. You can flavour it with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast, which adds a cheesy flavour and additional nutrients.

Trail mix

Representative Image | Pexels



Make your own trail mix with a combination of nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and a small amount of dark chocolate or coconut flakes. This snack can be customized to your taste and provides a mix of healthy fats, protein, and carbs to keep you energized.

