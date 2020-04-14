Working From Home? Here Are Three Healthy Snacks To Munch While Working

The wide spread of the Coronavirus has taken a toll on the entire globe. A number of different governments have announced total lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. While staying at home, it is important to keep your health in mind. Getting some first-hand exercise might be a difficult scenario but getting proper nutrition is not that difficult. Here are some healthy snacks to munch on during COVID-19 work from home days.

Healthy snacks to much on during the lockdown

Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are usually loaded with high fibre that can easily be included in all types of diets, including vegan and ketogenic diets. Chia seeds are also high in antioxidants that help by reducing inflammation and improving heart health. Although the seeds themselves don't have much flavour, they do provide an interesting, jelly-like consistency when soaked in liquid. For the Chia seed pudding, you’ll need:

1 tablespoon (15 grams) of chia seeds

1/3 cup (80 ml) of water

1 tablespoon (15 grams) of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon (15 grams) of peanut butter

A pinch of stevia or another sweetener, if desired

How to prepare?

Mix chia seeds and water in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate the mixture for at least 30 minutes. Stir in cocoa powder, peanut butter, and sweetener.

Nuts

Nuts are the most ideal and nutritious munchies. It is often considered that eating nuts surely helps by reducing the risk of heart disease, prevent certain cancers, depression, and other illnesses. Despite being relatively high in fat, they are extremely filling. A number of researches have suggested that that eating nuts can also help you lose weight. It is because nuts provide the perfect balance of healthy fat, protein, and fibre. Usually, nuts contain 180 calories in a 1-ounce (28-gram) serving. Nuts can also be taken anywhere as it does not require refrigeration.

Oats

Consuming oats is a simple and quite efficient way to add protein to any diet. Using half a cup (120 ml) of dry oats will serve approximately 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fibre. This serving also gives good amounts of magnesium, zinc, phosphorus and folate. While some do not consider oats as a complete protein, no other commonly consumed grains like rice and wheat can provide the number of protein oats does. One can easily use oats in a number of different techniques starting from oatmeal to veggie burgers. They can also be grounded into flour and used for baking and is a perfect choice of vegan food rich in protein.

