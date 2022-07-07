World Chocolate Day: History, Significance, Health Benefits And Other Lesser Known Facts

On July 7, 2022, the International World Chocolate Day is celebrated annually and people worldwide savour the delight of the sweet. The day commemorates the introduction of chocolate to the native Europeans. On this day, the delicacy is enjoyed by millions across the globe as well as gifted to family, friends and loved ones.

It is believed that chocolate was considered a divine good by the Mayans and the Aztecs 2,500 years ago, and the thick and frothy form of it was consumed with chilli peppers. There are several variations of the chocolate that is enjoyed nationally and internationally on World Chocolate Day. The day offers an opportunity to appreciate the delicacy which was first discovered around this time in Europe. Here is more about the significance, history and some interesting facts about International World Chocolate Day:

History of chocolates

Man's greatest culinary invention chocolate was first made from the seed of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree. It went on to become the world's most luxurious desserts that people worldwide indulged in. The first modern chocolate bar was created by Joseph Fry and was discovered in early 1847 after Fry invented a moldable chocolate paste by adding melted cacao butter back into Dutch cocoa, according to Smithsonian magazine. Just a few years after, world's first milk chocolate hit the markets pioneered by another name now popular across the globe– Nestle. All the way from Latin America, chocolate has come a long way with many varieties, tastes and forms.

Credit: Pixabay

Significance

World Chocolate Day is a day to celebrate chocolate, and the delicacy comes with several benefits. This day was first observed in 1981, and it is now celebrated annually. Chocolate with a “high cacao” percentage, as opposed to sugar, is found to have several positive health impacts. It is reported that more than three-in-four surveyed have chocolate at least once a week. Dark chocolates have antioxidants that are known to keep blood pressure in check and improve cardiovascular health. Chocolate also helps release endorphins in the body, a chemical known for a "happy mood."

Some lesser known facts about chocolates: