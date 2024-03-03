English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

World Dosa Day 2024: Add These Healthy Varieties Of The Dish To Your Meal

World Dosa Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate this beloved dish and explore some healthy variations.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World Dosa Day
World Dosa Day | Image:Unsplash
World Dosa Day is a celebration of one of India's most beloved culinary treasures—the dosa. This versatile and delicious dish has captured the hearts and taste buds of people around the world, and what better way to honor it than by exploring some healthy variations that are sure to add excitement to your celebration? Here are a few nutritious twists on the classic dosa to spice up your World Dosa Day festivities.

Quinoa dosa

Quinoa dosa | Image: Unsplash

Swap out traditional rice batter for quinoa to create a healthier, gluten-free version of the dosa. Quinoa is rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making it an excellent choice for those looking to boost their nutritional intake. Simply soak and grind quinoa with urad dal and fenugreek seeds, ferment the batter overnight, and cook it into crispy and flavorful dosas. Serve with a side of chutney or sambar for a nutritious and satisfying meal.

Oats and lentil dosa

Incorporate the goodness of oats and lentils into your dosa batter for a hearty and nutritious twist. Oats are high in fiber and antioxidants, while lentils provide a healthy dose of protein and essential vitamins. Blend oats, lentils, and spices together to create a smooth batter, ferment it overnight, and cook it into thin and crispy dosas. Pair with a tangy tomato chutney or creamy coconut chutney for a delicious and wholesome meal.

Spinach and chickpea dosa

Add a splash of colour and flavor to your dosas by adding spinach and chickpeas into the batter. Spinach is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while chickpeas provide a good source of protein and fibre. Blend spinach, chickpeas, and spices to create a nutrient-rich batter, ferment it overnight, and cook it into soft and fluffy dosas.

Chickpea dosa | Image: Unsplash

Millet dosa

Explore the diverse world of millets by incorporating them into your dosa batter for a nutritious and gluten-free option. Millets are rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients, making them an excellent choice for those looking to add variety to their diet. Blend millet grains like foxtail, finger, or pearl millet with urad dal and fenugreek seeds, ferment the batter overnight, and cook it into crispy and golden dosas. Serve with a side of spicy chutney or tangy pickle for a wholesome and satisfying meal.

Multi-grain dosa

Combine a variety of grains like rice, wheat, oats, and millets to create a nutrient-rich and flavorful multi-grain dosa. This versatile option provides a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fibre, making it a healthy choice for any meal. Blend the grains together with urad dal and fenugreek seeds, ferment the batter overnight, and cook it into thin and crispy dosas. Serve with a medley of chutneys and pickles for a feast of flavors that's sure to delight your taste buds.

Published March 3rd, 2024

