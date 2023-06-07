World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme, Significance, All You Need To Know

Every day an average of 1.6 million people fall sick due to a range of over 200 diseases caused by unsafe food, according to a World Health Organisation report. To draw the attention of people worldwide toward food safety standards, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Food and Agricultural Organisations (FAO) collaborate every year to mark June 7 as World Food Safety Day.

The international public health organisation, through observing World Food Safety Day, endeavours to mainstream food safety in the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally. According to reports, foodborne diseases affect 1 in 10 people worldwide each year. A special focus on food standards ensures that what everyone eats is safe.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme

'Food standards save lives' has been announced as the theme for World Food Safety Day 2023. WHO believes that food standards are a way of ensuring the safety and quality of life. It also provides guidance on hygienic food handling for farmers and processors. Furthermore, food standards specify how the food should be measured, packaged and transported to keep it safe from bacteria, viruses and other harmful agents.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Significance

According to WHO, around 600 million people worldwide fall ill due to the consumption of contaminated food, of which 4 lakh people die every year. Considering these statistics, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the idea of observing June 7 as World Food Safety Day every year in 2018.

Many times, contagious and severe diseases like typhoid, E. coli etc. are brought on by viruses and bacteria present in the food items. Ensuring that food items remain safe throughout the supply chain is of utmost importance. Yet another reason for observing this day is to trigger public attention towards averting foodborne risks. Hence, encouraging and strengthening the public health systems.