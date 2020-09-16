World Negroni Week: The Classic Negroni Recipe As Told By The Experts

World Negroni Week is celebrated from September 14 to September 20. In recent years, the Negroni cocktail has become so popular that this famous cocktail has been able to support a charity initiative called Negroni Week. During this week, more than a thousand bars and restaurants around the world participate in this initiative. However, in 2020, the Negroni week is a digital-only fundraising initiative started for the much-needed bars and restaurant workers who are going through a tough time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebrate this week, here we bring you the classic Negroni recipe that should be toasted to support hospitality workers.

Negroni recipe

Ingredients: 30ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin, 30ml Rosso Antico and 30ml Campari

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass full of ice.

Stir to dilute.

Strain into a chilled rocks glass with fresh ice.

Garnish with an orange slice or twist.

About Negroni Week 2020

With the COVID-19’s global spread, this year, Negroni Week (September 14-20) will be a digital-only event. It will not be taking place in bars and restaurants. As per the official website of Negroni Week, these festivities will be taking place virtually so that everyone can celebrate safely at home. Moreover, Negroni Week’s fundraising goals will be soon shifting to focus solely on raising money for organizations and initiatives which are providing relief to the hospitality industry and COVID-19 warriors and people who have suffered immeasurable losses as a result of the global pandemic.

The site also noted that Negroni Week would continue as a hub for the initiative in 2020, with a focus on these fundraising efforts. Also, for the first time, they will be accepting donations from consumers. Contributions have already started on NegroniWeek.com site from September 1, 2020, and will remain open throughout September. They will also be celebrating throughout Negroni Week from September 14-20 via Imbibe and Campari’s social media channels. Some of the accounts to follow during this week are @imbibe, @campariofficial, and @campariUSA and, #NegroniWeek hashtag. The website also reveals that they hope for 'better days' in 2021 and so everyone can celebrate Negroni Week the way in did in the past few years.

(Pic Credit: Diageo India)

