World Tapas Day 2020: Read About The History, Significane And Importance Of This Day

World Tapas Day is a day dedicated to encourage and explore a small plate of Spanish dishes. Marked on the calendar as of June 16th this year, this day is celebrated in more than 20 countries. Tapas are mini culinary delights taken along with beer, wine, or cocktails. Read about the history, significance and the celebration of this day below:

World Tapas Day- History, Significance, and Celebration

Source: Ryan Koorn/Instagram

World Tapas Day is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of every June. It is celebrated as an occasion to commemorate and enjoy Spanish gastronomy across the globe. This entire day is a unique occasion to taste and endeavour tapas specialities and indulge in some authentic cuisines.

The word 'Tapas' comes from the Spanish world ‘Tapar’, which means to cover. The actual action of serving up small dishes became popular in the 19th century. It became popular when travellers visiting inns would often be served up small samples of food available to eat.

Tapas is not a special kind of food but it is actually a way of enjoying food. It has a flexible concept and you can enjoy it with your friends. Initially, Tapas used to include traditional Spanish food but these days chefs are creating sophisticated Tapas in a simple way. Some also compare Spanish Tapas to the street food in Delhi or Mumbai. These are compared because they too are small meals.

Here are 3 dishes you could cook at home to celebrate World Tapas Day

Patata Bravas

A classic dish of bite-size fried potatoes with tomato sauce drizzled on it. The brava sauce drizzled on the potatoes is made of red pepper, paprika, chilli and other spices.

Tortillas

Tortillas are Spanish unofficial national dish. It is a combination of potatoes and omelettes used together. You can even stuff it with your favourite chicken or fish, with onions.

Montaditos

Montaditos are basically small sandwiches consisting of ham, chicken or meat sliced and placed between the bread. You can also add cheese and tomatoes with it. For vegetarians, there are options like avocado, olives and tomatoes with a combination of cheese.

