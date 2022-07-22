World's Best Restaurants 2022 Announced; Here's A Look At The Top 5 Winners

The World's 50 Best Restaurants just announced the names of the world's best restaurants in 2022 at an awards ceremony in London, featuring selections from Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Denmark. This year, the top place was scored by Denmark's Geranium, while three restaurants from Spain - Asador Etxebarri, DiverXO and Disfrutar - successfully achieved a spot in the top 10.

Italy has the most entries in the 2022 list, with six restaurants, including Lido 84 at number 8 and Uliassi at number 12.

Here're the top five restaurants that topped the list:

1. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

This Scandinavian restaurant has a locally-inspired, seasonally-changing ‘Universe’ tasting menu that includes 20 different courses served over a minimum of three hours, split evenly between appetisers, savoury dishes and sweets.

2. Central (Lima, Peru)

Central, is an ode to Peru in all forms. The dishes celebrate the unique landscapes, history and traditions of their homeland by using an abundance of locally-sourced produce.

3. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

Disfrutar, which means ‘enjoy’, is one of the most delicious, surprising and boundary-pushing gastronomic experiences in the world. It debuted at No. 18 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the year 2018.

4. DiverXO (Madrid, Spain)

A wacky wonderland of a restaurant, Diverxo – styled as DiverXO – is the brainchild of Dabiz Muñoz, known for his daring approach to dishes and widely considered one of the world’s most creative cooks.

5. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

Pujol was founded in 2000 by Chef Enrique Olvera with the vision to showcase everything about Mexican gastronomy, from its unique techniques and inimitable spices to the country’s rich history. More than twenty years on, Pujol comes in consistently towards the top of Latin America’s and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings.

Complete list of World's 50 Best Restaurants

1. Geranium, Copenhagen

2. Central, Lima

3. Disfrutar, Barcelona

4. Diverxo, Madrid

5. Pujol, Mexico City

6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain

7. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo

8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

11. Maido, Lima

12. Uliassi, Senegallia, Italy

13. Steirereck, Vienna

14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen

19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

20. Den, Tokyo

21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

22. Septime, Paris

23. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium

24. The Chairman, Hong Kong

25. Frantzén, Stockholm

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium

28. Le Clarence, Paris (NE)

29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy

30. Florilège, Tokyo

31. Arpège, Paris

32. Mayta, Lima

33. Atomix, New York

34. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

35. Clove Club, London

36. Odette, Singapore

37. Fyn, Cape Town (NE)

38. Jordnaer, Copenhagen (NE)

39. Sorn, Bangkok (NE)

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

41. La Cime, Osaka, Japan

42. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain

43. Boragó, Santiago de Chile

44. Le Bernardin, New York

45. Narisawa, Tokyo

46. Belcanto, Lisbon

47. Oteque, Oslo (NE)

48. Leo, Bogato (NE)

49. Ikoyi, London

50. SingleThread, Healdsburg