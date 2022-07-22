World's Best Restaurants 2022 Announced; Here's A Look At The Top 5 Winners

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative
The World's 50 Best Restaurants just announced the names of the world's best restaurants in 2022 at an awards ceremony in London, featuring selections from Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Denmark. This year, the top place was scored by Denmark's Geranium, while three restaurants from Spain - Asador Etxebarri, DiverXO and Disfrutar - successfully achieved a spot in the top 10.
Italy has the most entries in the 2022 list, with six restaurants, including Lido 84 at number 8 and Uliassi at number 12.
This Scandinavian restaurant has a locally-inspired, seasonally-changing ‘Universe’ tasting menu that includes 20 different courses served over a minimum of three hours, split evenly between appetisers, savoury dishes and sweets.
Central, is an ode to Peru in all forms. The dishes celebrate the unique landscapes, history and traditions of their homeland by using an abundance of locally-sourced produce.
Disfrutar, which means ‘enjoy’, is one of the most delicious, surprising and boundary-pushing gastronomic experiences in the world. It debuted at No. 18 on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in the year 2018.
A wacky wonderland of a restaurant, Diverxo – styled as DiverXO – is the brainchild of Dabiz Muñoz, known for his daring approach to dishes and widely considered one of the world’s most creative cooks.
Pujol was founded in 2000 by Chef Enrique Olvera with the vision to showcase everything about Mexican gastronomy, from its unique techniques and inimitable spices to the country’s rich history. More than twenty years on, Pujol comes in consistently towards the top of Latin America’s and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants rankings.
1. Geranium, Copenhagen
2. Central, Lima
3. Disfrutar, Barcelona
4. Diverxo, Madrid
5. Pujol, Mexico City
6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
7. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo
8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
9. Quintonil, Mexico City
10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy
11. Maido, Lima
12. Uliassi, Senegallia, Italy
13. Steirereck, Vienna
14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
18. Alchemist, Copenhagen
19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
20. Den, Tokyo
21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
22. Septime, Paris
23. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
24. The Chairman, Hong Kong
25. Frantzén, Stockholm
26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
28. Le Clarence, Paris (NE)
29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
30. Florilège, Tokyo
31. Arpège, Paris
32. Mayta, Lima
33. Atomix, New York
34. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
35. Clove Club, London
36. Odette, Singapore
37. Fyn, Cape Town (NE)
38. Jordnaer, Copenhagen (NE)
39. Sorn, Bangkok (NE)
40. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland
41. La Cime, Osaka, Japan
42. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
43. Boragó, Santiago de Chile
44. Le Bernardin, New York
45. Narisawa, Tokyo
46. Belcanto, Lisbon
47. Oteque, Oslo (NE)
48. Leo, Bogato (NE)
49. Ikoyi, London
50. SingleThread, Healdsburg