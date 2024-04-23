Advertisement

With summer temperatures climbing and becoming borderline unbearable, staying refreshed is key. One of the best ways to beat the heat is with yogurt-based beverages, known not only for their cooling properties but also for their health benefits. Packed with essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamin B12, potassium, and magnesium, yogurt is an excellent addition to your daily diet, especially during the warmer months.

Nutritional benefits of yogurt

Yogurt is not just nutritious; it contains probiotics that aid in digestion and gut health. These beneficial bacteria help in maintaining a healthy digestive system, which is particularly crucial during summer when high temperatures can disrupt bodily functions. Additionally, yogurt can help regulate body temperature and replenish electrolytes that are lost through perspiration.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Easy-to-make yogurt drinks

Here are some simple, yogurt-based drinks you can whip up at home to keep cool and healthy this summer:

Classic Lassi: Blend yogurt with water, sugar, and a pinch of cardamom or saffron for a traditional taste. For a fruity twist, add mango, strawberry, or banana.

Chaas (Buttermilk): Combine yogurt with water, salt, roasted cumin powder, and fresh mint leaves. For those who enjoy a bit of spice, throw in some chopped green chilies or ginger.



Fruit Smoothie: Mix yogurt with your choice of fruits like berries, banana, or pineapple, and a natural sweetener such as honey or jaggery. Blend until smooth for a creamy delight.

Curd Shikanji: This tangy drink is made by mixing yogurt with chilled water, sugar, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and a dash of chaat masala. Serve it over ice for an invigorating refreshment.



Cucumber Mint Cooler: Blend yogurt with chopped cucumber, fresh mint leaves, lemon juice, and a touch of honey or sugar. This drink is perfect for serving chilled on a hot day.

These homemade yogurt-based drinks not only provide relief from the heat but also offer a host of health benefits, making them a fantastic addition to your summer refreshment menu.

