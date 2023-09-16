Your Spice Rack Secret: Turmeric As Effective As Modern Medicine At Treating Indigestion

In a surprising revelation, your kitchen spice rack may hold the key to alleviating that pesky indigestion. According to a report from CNN, a recent study published in the esteemed medical journal BMJ has put turmeric in the spotlight, showcasing its potential as a treatment option for the discomforting condition of dyspepsia.

Dyspepsia, commonly known as indigestion, can bring about a range of unpleasant symptoms, including stomach pain, bloating, nausea, and an early sensation of fullness. The traditional go-to remedy for such woes has often been pharmaceuticals like omeprazole, a medication frequently prescribed to manage heart and oesophagus issues by reducing stomach acid levels.

A look at the study

However, the BMJ study embarked on a novel exploration, pitting omeprazole against an unexpected contender: turmeric, which boasts the active compound curcumin. Beyond its culinary allure, turmeric has long been recognized for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

The study's approach was straightforward. More than 150 individuals grappling with dyspepsia were divided into groups. Some were administered omeprazole, others received turmeric, and a third group was treated with a combination of both. The participants' symptoms were meticulously assessed using the Severity of Dyspepsia Assessment, a questionnaire designed to gauge the severity of indigestion.

What did the study discover?

What the researchers discovered after assessing symptoms on days 28 and 56 of treatment was indeed intriguing. There were no substantial differences in symptom alleviation between the groups taking omeprazole, turmeric, or a combination of both. In essence, turmeric held its ground as a formidable contender, proving to be just as effective as the pharmaceutical alternative in managing dyspepsia.

Dr. Krit Pongpirul, the lead author of the study and an associate professor in the Department of preventive and Social Medicine at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, expressed optimism about the findings. He suggested that in addition to its known anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, curcumin found in turmeric could emerge as a viable treatment option for dyspepsia, offering comparable efficacy to omeprazole.

As the culinary world continues to embrace the versatility of turmeric in various cuisines, it seems that this humble spice may have more to offer than just flavour. For those troubled by indigestion, the spice rack might just become a go-to source of relief, with turmeric emerging as a potential solution to ease those uncomfortable bouts of dyspepsia.

The ancients in India knew something, didn't they?

Turmeric, with its vibrant golden hue, is more than just a spice in Indian cuisine; it's a storied ingredient deeply embedded in the tapestry of traditional Indian medicine, known as Ayurveda. For centuries, this humble root has played a central role in the healing practices of India, offering a rich array of therapeutic benefits beyond its culinary appeal.

Turmeric, scientifically known as Curcuma longa, is a perennial herbaceous plant that belongs to the ginger family. Native to South Asia, particularly India, it has been cultivated for over 4,000 years and holds a significant place in Indian culture and tradition.

"The use of turmeric dates back nearly 4000 years to the Vedic culture in India, where it was used as a culinary spice and had religious significance. Susruta’s Ayurvedic Compendium, dating back to 250 bc, recommends an ointment containing turmeric to relieve the effects of poisoned food. India produces nearly all of the world’s turmeric crop and consumes 80% of it. With its inherent qualities and high content of the important bioactive compound curcumin, Indian turmeric is considered to be the best in the world," reads a paper published by USA's National Centre for Biotechnology Information, which is a part of the NIH.

"Although modern medicine has been routinely used in treatment of various diseases, it is less than 100 years old. Traditional medicine, in comparison, has served mankind for thousands of years, is quite safe and effective. The mechanism or the scientific basis of traditional medicine, however, is less well understood," adds the paper.

There are 53 words in Sanskrit for turmeric

In Sanskrit, it has 53 different names, such as - anestha (not offered for sacrifice or homa), yoshitapriya (wife's favourite), jayanti (one that wins over diseases), kashpa (killer of worms), varavarnini (which gives fair complexion), haridra (dear to hari, Lord Krishna).

In Ayurveda, the ancient system of holistic healing that dates back over 5,000 years, turmeric holds a prominent place. Known as "Haldi" in Hindi (which comes from the Sanskrit root word of Haridra), it is classified as a "rasayana" in Ayurvedic terms. Rasayanas are a category of herbs and minerals believed to rejuvenate and nourish the body.

In recent years, modern science has delved into the properties of turmeric, confirming many of its traditional uses. Research has demonstrated curcumin's potential to reduce inflammation, combat oxidative stress, and offer a wide range of health benefits. The latest study comes on the heels of similar studies, which show that the spice is so widely used in India, not just because of the colour it grants to curries.