Advertisement

While the summer season is at its peak, it brings a bounty of fruits perfect for refreshing the palate and boosting health, including an often-overlooked gem: the zaam, also known as water rose apple, Java apple, chambakka, jambaka fruit, and wax apple. This bright red, refreshingly sweet fruit is not just a delight to the taste buds but also packs a nutritional punch, being rich in fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C. Its unique properties make it an excellent addition to any summer meal, especially for those managing diabetes.

Hydration and health benefits

Zaam is celebrated for its high-water content, making it an excellent choice for hydration during the hot summer months. Consuming water apples can help combat dehydration and fatigue by enhancing the body's hydration levels. Furthermore, their fiber content supports digestion and nutrient absorption, which in turn can boost metabolism and facilitate healthier eating habits and effective weight management.

Image credit: Pixabay

Diabetic-friendly fruit

One of the standout features of zaam is its antihyperglycemic properties, which can aid in lowering blood sugar levels. The fruit's low glycemic index means it helps slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood glucose levels. This quality makes zaam an ideal fruit for diabetics, subject to approval from healthcare providers.

Boosting Immunity

In addition to its benefits for hydration and diabetes management, zaam contributes positively to the immune system. Rich in vitamin C, it aids in the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting infections.

Image credit: Pixabay

Culinary uses

Zaam is versatile in its culinary uses. Unripe water apples can be transformed into pickles, jellies, or syrups, often enjoyed with a sprinkle of salt. Ripe fruits are delicious when eaten fresh or added to salads. They blend beautifully with feta cheese, cucumbers, cilantro, tropical fruits, and a hint of chili flakes, creating vibrant and nutritious summer dishes.

Image credit: Pixabay

With such profound health benefits and delightful flavors, zaam is indeed a must-try fruit this summer for everyone, particularly those looking to manage their blood sugar levels while enjoying seasonal produce.

Advertisement