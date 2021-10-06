Zomato Woos Bengalis In Festive Spirit Ahead Of Durga Puja 2021; Netizens Demand 'offers'

Zomato's Twitter handle is predominately filled with tweets having an interesting touch for appetite and the daily life of the common man. Their tweets have always been a pleasure for netizens as they constantly interact with foodies about their preferred taste buds and their interests. However, as Durga Puja knocks on the door, Zomato's tweets have started pulling the attention of all, especially Bengalis, pleasingly and endearingly, in a Bengali way.

The food delivering company on Tuesday in a pleasant gesture and with a Bengali touch asked their Twitter followers in Bangla, "Khabar kheye niecho? The sentence in Bangla translates to "Have you eaten your dinner?"

khabar kheye niecho? — zomato (@zomato) October 5, 2021

Apparently, Netizens too asked Zomato Twitter the same.

Tumi kheyecho?? — Arpita Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@MsMukherji) October 5, 2021

Netizens admire Zomato's way of welcoming Durga Puja

It is much evident with the 4.5k likes and love in the post shared on October 05 by the food delivering company that Netizens, especially the Bengalis, were charged and enthralled by the Zomato's move, that too just prior to the holy occasion of Mahalaya. The Durga Puja is around the corner and the comments sections in Zomato's Twitter are filled with an essence of the onset of the most celebrated festival of the Bengalis.

Many welcomed 'Zomato' for a treat together

Kiiiii zomato bangla jane 8th wonder of my life. Btw apnar opekkhay achi apni ashun kheye nebo — Souhardya Dey (@SouhardyaDey5) October 5, 2021

Tomar opekiya te achi 🥺 — Sidhant Kumar (@Sidh027) October 5, 2021

"Zomato on Pujo Mode"

Eeee! Zomato puro pujo mode e chol6e 🤭✨❇️🎇 — Riya Mandal (@riyadolphin14) October 5, 2021

Some sought offers on Mahalaya 2021 occasion

Mohalaya toh baba, aaj bhalo offer dao kichu khabo 😂 — Naushad Alam (@_me_naushad) October 6, 2021

Today marks the auspicious day of Mahalaya and the beginning of the Durga Puja 2021. Every year, on this day, the last day of Krishna paksha, is observed on Amavasya. Hindu devotees believe that on this day Goddes Gurga arrives on Earth to destroy evil. And so, this day is marked as the beginning of the 10-day annual Durga Puja festival in West Bengal.

Rituals of Mahalaya

Family members of the deceased perform tarpan, on the last day of Pitrupaksha. It is a ritual where offerings are given to the ancestors. Only after taking a holy dip in the Gange or any other river body tarpan is performed. For the people of West Bengal, Mahalaya holds great significance. To welcome Goddess Durga to earth, people wake up early in the morning and make all the necessary preparations in their homes. On the day of Mahalaya, people listen to Mahishasuramardini's composition as part of the Bengali ritual followed for the past 90 years during the Durga festive celebrations.

Mahalaya significance

The day is not just observed to pay homage to ancestors but also to reaffirm the power of truth, courage, and the fact that goodwill always wins over evil. As per Hindu mythology, the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, was given a boon of invincibility by Lord Brahma, meaning that no man or God can kill him. But, Mahishasura misused the boon and begin to create havoc in the universe. To put an end to this destruction, Goddess Durga was created by all the Gods who together used their powers to help the Goddess kill Mahishasura. On Dashami, Goddess Durga killed the demon, and hence, the day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami marking the triumph of good over evil.

West Bengal prepares for Durga Puja 2021

On September 22, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police Department informed that they have decided to deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones to monitor crowds in the city during the upcoming festive season in West Bengal. As a part of its security arrangements during the Durga Puja festival, camera-fitted drones will fly across the town to ensure crowd management and law and order.

Image: PTI