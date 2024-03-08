Gen Z Dating Trends That Are Gaining Popularity

Advertisement

In the ever-evolving landscape of romance and dating, it might seem like Generation Z is dating using a whole new playbook. However, a closer look reveals that many of these so-called "new" dating trends are simply decade old practices dressed in present-day jargon, familiar to those in their 30's and 40's. Let's demystify four dating phenomena that have stood the test of time, proving that when it comes to love, some things never change.

Ghosting

The act of suddenly disappearing from a romantic interest's life, ignoring texts, calls, and vanishing from social media, isn't a novel invention. This tactic to exit from a budding relationship, has been around long before social media communication dominated our lives. It serves as a reminder that, sometimes, silence speaks louder than words, albeit in a rather unsatisfactory manner.

Image credit: Unsplash

Scrooging

Breaking up with someone around Christmas might sound particularly heartless, given the festive season's emphasis on togetherness. Yet, the dilemma of whether to invest in a relationship that's running its course during the holidays is a predicament as old as time. Choosing to end things before the New Year can be seen as an act of honesty, saving those involved from prolonging the inevitable.

Image credit: Unsplash

Vulturing

In the time of digital communication, which has made it easier to monitor the health of relationships from afar, leading some to hover over troubled partnerships, ready to swoop in at the first sign of a breakup. This opportunistic behaviour, amplified by social media, is a modern twist on a longstanding tactic of finding an opening where one sees potential, despite the questionable ethics involved.

Bread crumbing

The strategy of doling out intermittent, flirtatious messages without committing to anything serious is akin to the old "treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen" belief. It reflects a cautious approach to romance, where expressing feelings gradually is favoured over immediate declarations of love, aiming to build intrigue and interest over time.







