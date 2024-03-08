×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Gen Z Dating Trends That Are Gaining Popularity

Dating trends keep changing every season, but some of them like Ghosting, and Bread crumbing are here to stay.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dating Trends
Dating Trends | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the ever-evolving landscape of romance and dating, it might seem like Generation Z is dating using a whole new playbook. However, a closer look reveals that many of these so-called "new" dating trends are simply decade old practices dressed in present-day jargon, familiar to those in their 30's and 40's. Let's demystify four dating phenomena that have stood the test of time, proving that when it comes to love, some things never change.

Ghosting

The act of suddenly disappearing from a romantic interest's life, ignoring texts, calls, and vanishing from social media, isn't a novel invention. This tactic to exit from a budding relationship, has been around long before social media communication dominated our lives. It serves as a reminder that, sometimes, silence speaks louder than words, albeit in a rather unsatisfactory manner.

Image credit: Unsplash

Scrooging

Breaking up with someone around Christmas might sound particularly heartless, given the festive season's emphasis on togetherness. Yet, the dilemma of whether to invest in a relationship that's running its course during the holidays is a predicament as old as time. Choosing to end things before the New Year can be seen as an act of honesty, saving those involved from prolonging the inevitable.

Image credit: Unsplash

Vulturing

In the time of digital communication, which has made it easier to monitor the health of relationships from afar, leading some to hover over troubled partnerships, ready to swoop in at the first sign of a breakup. This opportunistic behaviour, amplified by social media, is a modern twist on a longstanding tactic of finding an opening where one sees potential, despite the questionable ethics involved.

Bread crumbing 

The strategy of doling out intermittent, flirtatious messages without committing to anything serious is akin to the old "treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen" belief. It reflects a cautious approach to romance, where expressing feelings gradually is favoured over immediate declarations of love, aiming to build intrigue and interest over time.
 


 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

22 minutes ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

3 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

3 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

4 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

4 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vanessa Hudgens Dismisses Pregnancy Speculations, Addresses Body Shaming

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. MotoGP Back with a Bang: Martin Edges Out Espargaro

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Elections 2024: Maha Seat-Sharing Meeting Begins at Amit Shah's Residenc

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  5. Junaid Wraps Up 50-Day Schedule Of Untitled Film With Pallavi In Japan

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo