National Grammar day is observed across the United States of America, every year, on March 4. Grammar is the backbone of any language. To be fluent and well-versed with the language you write and speak, it is important to be grammatically wise. Grammar determines the structure of the sentence, the tone of the words and how your words will be communicated.

History

In the 5th century BC, the Sanskrit language utilised an early grammar. The traditional grammar and the alphabetical system was developed a lot later by the early Greek people.

Greek grammarian Dionysius Thrax says Grammar is the way by which a person speaks and expresses in a language. American professor and intellectual Noam Chomsky is well-known for his contributions to linguistics. He is known to significantly alter English grammar, causing significant modifications.

School grammar assignment | Image: Unsplash

National Grammar Day, however, was created in 2008 by Martha Brockenbrough, the founder of the Society for the Promotion of Good Grammar, and is now observed on March 4 every year.

Significance

National Grammar Day has been deemed as a special day to understand grammatical theories. You can also take this as an opportunity to understand and learn the loopholes in the language.

File photo of Grammar book | Image: Unsplash

How to celebrate Grammar Day

Although it is a day which is celebrated in the US, we can also host small parties and get togethers. The best way to celebrate will be by hosting a grammar party. You can get your red pens out and grammatical errors in magazines, newspapers. It is not just a great way to enhance your grammar but also a very fun game to play with friends and family.