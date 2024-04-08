Advertisement

Gudi Padwa is observed as the first day of the year by Maharashtrians and Konkanis.udi It is observed in Maharashtra, Goa, and certain areas of the Konkan region. The Hindu communities in these regions commemorate this day with great pomp and show. It is observed on the first day of Chaitra, which is the start of the Marathi New Year.

The term Gudi refers to Lord Brahma’s flag, while Padwa refers to Pratipada (the first day of the new moon phase in the Hindu calendar). It is the start of a new harvest season for farmers, hence Gudi Padwa is a harvest festival.

Gudi Padwa | Image: Freepik

Date, muhurat of Gudi Padwa 2024

This year, the Gudi Padwa festival will be celebrated on April 9. According to Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:50 PM on April 8 and conclude at 08:30 PM on April 9. The day symbolises the beginning of a new cycle known as Samvatsara, which lasts 60 years. Each of these sixty years is identified by a unique name.

Significance of Gudi Padwa 2024

The festival of Gudi Padwa is considered to be a new beginning. It is because of the legend associated with the festival. It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, which is observed on Gudi Padwa day.

Yet another legend links it to Ramayana. Lord Ram, Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar, returned to Ayodhya on this day after killing Ravana and ending his 14-year Vanvaas or exile. According to some stories, Chatrapati Shivaji raised a ‘gudi’ following the Maratha victory over the Mughals, and the ritual has been carried on since then.

Gudi Padwa | Image: Freepik

Celebrations of Gudi Padwa 2024

Gudi Padwa is traditionally celebrated by hoisting a gudi. The gudi is a flag-like structure constructed of bamboo, silk, and cloth that is decorated with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot. It is displayed outside dwellings, on terraces, or at the front door and is regarded as a harbinger of good luck. Dishes like shrikhand, and puran poli are cooked and enjoyed with friends and family.