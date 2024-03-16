Advertisement

If you are finding it hard to gain muscle even after hitting the gym for an hour every day, we recommend trying a weight gainer. A weight gainer or mass gainer is used by many professional bodybuilders to help support them when gaining mass or weight. It helps to keep your personal fitness in shape. However, there are many mass gainers in the market to choose from. You must choose one depending on what your body needs and your lean body mass. The best weight gainers in India will give you the right proportion of protein and carbs, sugar content, digestive enzymes, multivitamins, fiber, healthy fats, and ‘Creatine’. The best mass gainers in India are a good food replacement if you have a busy schedule. They are nutrient- rich and aim to keep your energy levels up while ensuring you put on good muscle mass.



Best Mass Gainer Supplements in India:



1. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Serious Mass Gainer Powder

This best weight gainer in India gives you 1,250 calories. It helps you to bulk up with 50 grams of varied nutrients and mixed protein. Additionally, it is packed with 250 grams of carbohydrates, but with no sugar, along with Glutamine, Glutamic acid, and Creatine. This is the best weight gainer supplement without side effects.

Advertisement

2. Muscle Blaze Weight Gainer

This second-best weight gainer in India is suitable for fitness enthusiasts. However, only adults should consume it. It offers a fine balance of fats, vitamins, carbohydrates, proteins, and minerals. The digestive enzymes help in effective weight gain. It also provides ‘Digezyme Chocolate’ to help improve your digestion. There are no mass gainer side effects with this product.

Advertisement

3. Muscle Blaze Mass Gainer XXL

This is the third best weight gainer in India that is ideal for rapid weight gaining for active gym goers. It offers a muscle mass ratio of 1:3 proteins to carbs. It also provides 177.8 grams of complex carbs and 60.7 grams of proteins. Moreover, it offers a blend of six slow and fast anabolic releases to make sure there is a continuous and constant supply of proteins. Therefore, this is the best weight gainer supplement for skinny guys.

Advertisement

4. Sinew Nutrition Elevate Mass Gainer

A good serving of this fourth best weight gainer in India provides the right amount of energy for your daily needs. It has an improved formula, offering 2 grams of fiber and digestive enzyme per serving. The powder dissolves in water or milk with no lumping or excess residue. It contains glutamine peptides, essential minerals, and glutamine, enabling quick recovery after your workout. This is one of the best weight gainer supplements without side effects.

Advertisement

5. Optimum Nutrition (ON) Pro Mass Gainer

This fifth best mass gainer in India contains 60 grams of proteins and 85 grams of carbohydrates in every scoop. It has a micronutrient combination, providing 24 minerals and vitamins and 5 grams of dietary fiber. You can consume this after your workout or in-between meals to enhance the recovery process. You can even have this best weight gainer supplement without side effects before sleeping to help recover muscle mass as you sleep.

Advertisement

6. MuscleTech Mass Tech Performance Series

This sixth best mass gainer in India comes in four varied flavors, which are Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Milk Chocolate. It is targeted towards hard gainers and bodybuilders who are serious about their muscle gain. It contains a multi-phased protein system to help build mass and strength efficiently and effectively. This makes it one of the best weight gainer supplements for skinny guys. Additionally, there are no mass gainer side effects with this product.

Advertisement

7. High Voltage Mass 1000 Weight and Mass Gainer Supplement

This seventh best mass gainer in India is well-known and recommended to increase performance and stamina. It includes whey protein that has been imported from the United States. The vanilla flavor of this best weight gainer in India has an amazing taste and texture. The protein additives aid in increasing your muscle endurance and muscle recovery making it one of the best weight gainer supplements for skinny guys.

Advertisement

8. Labrada Mass Gainer

This eight best mass gainer in India can be enjoyed as a delicious and tasty shake. When prepared with 320 ounces of full-fat milk, it contains 1930 calories and 84 grams of protein, which are highly concentrated. This best mass gainer supplement in India also contains 17 grams of branched amino acids. These are helpful to make your muscles bigger and stronger with quicker recovery times. It has no mass gainer side effects and is ideal for young athletes and hard gainers.

Advertisement



The aforementioned list of best mass gainer supplements in India is crucial to help you gain those much-desired muscles, be it on your arms, legs, or chest. Most of them are best weight gainer supplements for skinny guys and have no mass gainer side effects. Therefore, you can rest assured that they are perfectly safe for any adult to consume in moderation. These best mass gainer supplements in India contain the perfect balance of nutrients, fiber, and extra vitamins to replace a complete meal as well. Try any of them and be on your way to a healthier and fitter you!

Note: Please consult your trainer/dietitian before consumption.