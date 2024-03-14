What is Lasik surgery?



Lasik surgery is a specialised eye surgery or vision correction that is done with the help of laser by a trained ophthalmologist who uses a laser to reshape the cornea to improve the eyesight and to remove come eye problems like myopia, hypermetropia and astigmatism. It has certain long term benefits since there using spectacles or lenses can be done away with, after the procedure is done. Lasik surgery in India is very popular, and patients can get operated in almost any renowned ophthalmological clinic, widely spread across metropolitan cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Nagpur.

Advertisement



Is Laser Eye-Surgery Safe in India?



There is a common misconception in India that one can go blind from the laser that is used in Lasik eye surgery in India. However, it is not true as hardly 2% of the people with myopia actually have a chance of retinal detachment. Lasik has nothing to do with aggravating the risk or reducing it. Complications arising from laser eye surgery are as low as 1%, more so because no emitted energy from the laser actually penetrates beneath the eye’s surface.

Advertisement



However it is important that one reaches a minimum age of 18 years before opting for this surgery. No anaesthetic is given usually as it is a painless procedure and it takes around 15-20 minutes to complete the procedure.



A myopic level of up to -10 D or Hypermetropia of up to + 6 D is a safe enough level for an individual to undergo this procedure. However, one must ensure that the eye-power has been stabilised for more than a year and the cornea is healthy. Only then is it advised to go for this procedure, typically done on both eyes.

Advertisement



Lasik Surgery Cost in India



In India, laser treatment for eyes can cost as low as 5,000 INR. But, in all truth, there are many centres which use old, defective technology for these procedures since they are providing the service at such a low cost. It might so happen that we might put our sight in jeopardy by actually falling prey to such schemes and going through the procedure with high risk involved. It is very necessary to do a thorough check of the centre in question, or the ophthalmologist, before actually investing our money in it. At the end of the day, it is all about keeping ourselves away from cheap scams.

Advertisement

READ: Top 20 Places To Visit In Winter In Maharashtra



Bear in mind, most of our health insurances in India does not cover the cost of Lasik eye surgery as it is usually deemed to be an elective one. Since you have to pay out of your own pocket, you might as well undergo the operation from a trust-worthy and premium institution. Small institutions use back-dated and cheap technology that does not adhere to medical safety protocols and least of all, quality control. The lasers are poorly maintained and some centres might charge you a fortune, even though the treatment is done through their old, damaged lasers for as high as 50,000 INR. These centres use disposable items time and again to reduce cost. These centres generally skip the evaluation that ought to be done before undergoing the surgery. It includes tests like topography, dry eye test, pupil size in dim light, wave front analysis to name a few. These tests are done to see whether the person undergoing the procedure can obtain 20/20 or 6/6 vision after the procedure. It also determines whether there are any safety concerns regarding the procedure or not.

Advertisement



Usually the standard rate of basic Lasik surgery in India is about 50,000 INR to about 1 lakh. Basic Lasik treatment in India costs up to 20,000 to 50,000 INR while the high-end hospitals that provide premium services with bladeless Lasik treatment can charge up to a lakh or higher.



Here are a few notable Lasik surgery quotes with their approximate cost,

Advertisement



Lasik surgery cost in Delhi is near about 85,000 INR for both the eyes. This is generally the cost for a blade-free procedure while the standard Lasik with blade procedure can go down as low as 25,000 INR. Please check the centre before you visit them for treatment. AIIMS Delhi is a good place to get the procedure done from trained ophthalmologists.



Lasik surgery cost in Pune can range from 35, 000 INR for a standard Lasik procedure to 70,000 INR for a blade-free procedure for both the eyes. Asian Eye Hospital and Lasik Laser Institute is a trustworthy place to go to.

Advertisement



Lasik surgery cost in Mumbai costs from 20,000 INR to 50,000 INR and can cost up to a lakh, depending on the type of procedure chosen. Shroff eye hospital is an expert in handling 6 types of Lasik lasers and all the procedures both pre and post-surgery are supervised by Dr Anand Shroff. Advanced eye hospital and institute in Navi Mumbai is also trusted by many for their services in Lasik eye surgery.



Lasik eye surgery in Bangalore can range from 20,000 INR to 50,000 INR for both the eyes. Nethradama eye Hospital in Indiranagar and Narayan nethralaya are two renowned places where these procedures are carried out.

Advertisement



Evista eye care centre in Nagpur is another renowned centre where Lasik treatment is carried out.



The Bottom Line



If you are looking for an alternative to glasses or contact lenses, you can opt for a Lasik Surgery and put an end to all your common vision problems. However, it is imperative to do a thorough cost and quality analysis check before signing the deal with any clinic. When it comes to handling issues with your health, the primary lookout is to first stay informed. Isn’t it?

