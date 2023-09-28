3 Ways To Use Aloe Vera To Curb Hair Fall

You may have used aloe vera to soothe sunburns, but did you know that it may also have incredible benefits for your hair? Here’s what you need to know about how aloe vera can strengthen your hair and help you manage an itchy scalp or greasy strands.

2 things you need to know

Aloe vera, a natural wonder, nurtures hair health effectively.

Explore versatile aloe vera benefits for your scalp and strands.

The origins of Aloe Vera

The aloe vera plant, with a history dating back to 1750 BC, boasts more than 450 species and thrives in hot, dry climates globally. Recognised for its medicinal properties, aloe vera is a succulent plant known for treating various skin issues like wounds, acne and burns. Moreover, it's not just limited to topical applications - aloe vera is consumed in food and beverages and may offer health benefits for conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes and hepatitis. However, when it comes to hair care, scientific studies have been relatively limited.

Strengthening strands and soothing scalps

While aloe vera's efficacy on hair hasn’t been extensively studied, anecdotal evidence suggests promising results. Rich in vitamins, minerals and enzymes, aloe vera may contribute to healthier hair by nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair strands. Its natural moisturising properties could also assist in preventing dryness and itchiness.

Three ways to harness benefits aloe vera for your hair

Aloe vera gel mask

Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing. This can help hydrate the scalp and promote healthier hair growth.

(Use Aloe Vera for controlling hair fall | Image: iStock)

Aloe vera and coconut oil blend

Mix aloe vera gel with coconut oil to create a conditioning blend. Apply it to your hair, focusing on the tips. This combination can provide deep nourishment and add shine to your locks.

Aloe vera juice rinse

Dilute aloe vera juice with water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. This may help balance the pH of your scalp and leave your hair feeling soft and manageable.

While incorporating aloe vera into your hair care routine may show positive results for many, it’s crucial to remember that individual responses may vary. Experiment with these methods to discover the best way aloe vera can become your hair's new best friend.