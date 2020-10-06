COVID-19: 4 Out Of 5 Patients Show Neurological Symptoms In Hospital, Says Study

According to a new study published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, 4 out of every 5 hospitalized patients affected by the novel coronavirus show neurologic symptoms such as muscle pain, headaches, dizziness and the loss of smell or taste. As a part of the study, neurologic manifestations were examined consecutively in 509 patients who were admitted in a hospital network in Chicago, Illinois. There was also a comparison made in the severity of Covidâ€19 and outcomes in patients with and without the neurologic manifestations.

The most severe condition was encephalopathy. The chief of neuro-infectious disease at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and one of the study's authors, Igor Koralnik said that encephalopathy is "characterized by altered mental function ranging from mild confusion to coma”. The study says, “Encephalopathy was associated with increased morbidity and mortality, independent of respiratory disease severity”. The average age of people with encephalopathy was 65.

(Parsimoniously Adjusted Models of Encephalopathy Occurrence and Favorable Discharge Functional Outcome. Image Credits: onlinelibrary.wiley.com)

Neurological distress during coronavirus

As per the study, people with brain illness were mostly male and. Also, patients with this condition had a history of other disorders like high blood pressure. Koralnik said that this type of study is the first to be published on the frequency of neurological symptoms tied to Covid-19 in a large population of patients. Previously, a study published in China found 36 per cent of patients there had neurological symptoms and one in Spain found the number at 57 per cent. The study states, “Neurologic manifestations were present at Covidâ€19 onset in 215 (42.2%), at hospitalization in 319 (62.7%), and at any time during the disease course in 419 patients (82.3%). The most frequent neurologic manifestations were myalgias (44.8%), headaches (37.7%), encephalopathy (31.8%), dizziness (29.7%), dysgeusia (15.9%), and anosmia (11.4%)”. Also, symptoms like Strokes, movement disorders, motor and sensory deficits, ataxia, and seizures were highly uncommon.

The researchers also tried to determine the triggering point of these symptoms, as a part of the study. The researchers are still studying patients "who are discharged from the hospital, as well as in Covid-19 long-haulers, who have never been hospitalized but also suffer from a similar range of neurological problems, including brain fog”. Long lasting symptoms pose a question on the argument put forward by President Donald Trump’s administration which said that most illness is mild so the economy can be reopened. Koralnik also declined to discuss the relevance of paper to the condition of Trump as he said that the doctors should be on the lookout for any signs of neurologic illness in patients suffering through the novel coronavirus.

