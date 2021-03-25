42 'mystery Chemicals' With Unknown Environmental Sources Found In Pregnant Women: Study

Scientists at the University of California San Francisco recently found a total of 109 chemicals during a study of 30 pregnant women, including 55 that have never been reported in humans before and 42 “mystery chemicals'' with unknown environmental sources. The study published in EurekaAlert, suggested that these chemicals have been in the body for a while but high-resolution spectrometry has only made it possible now to detect them in detail. The scientists observed 60 blood samples (30 from pregnant women and 30 from their umbilical cords) from which 662 chemical signatures were revealed when it hit positive ions and 778 negative ions.

The scientists then combined similar samples and after sorting them out, 109 unique findings were identified. They revealed that the chemicals most likely come from consumer products or other industrial sources. They also said that the chemicals were found both in the blood of pregnant women, as well as their newborn children, suggesting they were travelling through the mother’s placenta.

Tracey J. Woodruff, PhD, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at UCSF, said, “"These chemicals have probably been in people for quite some time, but our technology is now helping us to identify more of them”. “It is alarming that we keep seeing certain chemicals travel from pregnant women to their children, which means these chemicals can be with us for generations,” she added. READ | Coronavirus immunity may last for days or even for decades in people: Study

42 ‘mystery chemicals’

According to the study, the samples were taken from pregnant women because pregnancy is a “critical period” of development for future health risks. The researchers said that the 42 “mystery chemicals” came from consumer products like cosmetics, plastics and common pesticides. With the help of ‘fragmentation spectra matching’, the scientists were able to match 73 of the 109 chemicals and 15 others using standard chemicals.

The scientific team used high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) to identify man-made chemicals in people. With HRMS, they were able to determine that the chemicals are found in many different types of products, including plasticizers, cosmetics, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, pesticides and three as flame retardants. Further, the researchers report that 55 of the 109 chemicals they tentatively identified appear not to have been previously reported in people.

Woodruff said, “It's very concerning that we are unable to identify the uses or sources of so many of these chemicals. EPA must do a better job of requiring the chemical industry to standardize its reporting of chemical compounds and uses. And they need to use their authority to ensure that we have adequate information to evaluate potential health harms and remove chemicals from the market that pose a risk”.

(Rep image: Unsplash)