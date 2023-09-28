42 Per Cent Children Below Age Of 12 Spend Up To 4 Hours Daily Glued To Screens: Survey

At least 42 per cent of children under the age of 12 spend an average of two to four hours daily glued to their smartphones or tablets while those in the higher age bracket dedicate 47 per cent of their day to screens, a new survey has found.

According to the survey conducted by Happinetz, a leading parental control filter box, with households having multiple devices, parents find themselves grappling with the challenge of managing their children's screen time and regulating their exposure to age inappropriate content. The survey conducted among 1,500 parents found that a staggering 69 per cent of children aged 12 and above possess their own tablets or smartphones, giving them unrestricted access to the online realm.

"Seventy-four per cent of them turn to their screens to immerse themselves in the world of YouTube, while 61 per cent of those aged 12 and above gravitate towards gaming as their preferred digital pastime," the survey report said.

"This preference for screen-based entertainment inevitably leads to an increase in screen time, with 42 per cent of children under 12 spending an average of two to four hours daily glued to their screens, and their older counterparts (those above 12) dedicating 47 per cent of their day to screens," it added.

Richa Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Happinetz, said discipline is not the answer to the problem of unsafe internet experiences for children. "With everything going digital, right from education to entertainment, smart devices have become an accessory for children today, dictating their daily routines. Children dedicate a substantial portion of their time to their gadgets, whether to do their homework, chat with their friends or family or use apps to study.

"As the survey denotes, screens are a reality for children today - as a way of education and leisure. And yet parents do not have a definite way to monitor or create a safe internet experience for their kids. Discipline is not the answer to this problem, it is a hit and trial method," she said. Happinetz offers a patented Parental Control Filter (PCF) Box that regularly monitors more than 110 million websites and apps, ensuring that more than 20 per cent or 22 million harmful adult sites and apps are permanently blocked.

"Parents can choose from an array of 13 categories, including social media, chat and forums, online learning, and more, allowing them to finely tailor their children's internet access to their preferences. The result? Uninterrupted study sessions, child safety and overall well-being as families embrace a future where the internet is both a resource and a sanctuary," Singh said.