45-year-old Research Hints At Childhood Behaviours That Paves Way For Anxiety Disorders

If your child appears sad quite often or tends to cry easily, then it might be high time to take action as recent research data have labelled these behaviours as signs of possible anxiety disorders in the future. Conducted by the University of Otago, the study which observed over a thousand children dates back to 1977, meaning most of the subjects are now in their forties.

What signs posed as a disorder threat?

Published in the journal Psychological Medicine, the study reportedly identified 15 types of behaviours among 1,265 children aged seven to nine. The subjects, who are now in their mid-forties, were also observed, interviewed and evaluated during the entire process, as per reports by Medical Xpress.

The cohort Christchurch Health and Development Study (CHDS) by the University of Otago revealed that childhood behaviours like willingness to do things alone and crying easily and more often and always appearing sad had the highest risk of developing anxiety disorders. On the other hand, behaviours like being afraid of people, being submissive and scare of authority along with a higher level of shyness among other children were not matters of concern.

As per reports by Medical Xpress, the lead researcher and PhD student Nathan Monk said that no previous study has been able to establish a link between childhood and anxiety disorders with such detail. He further explained that anxiety among adults and situational fears do not hint towards disturbed adulthood whereas behaviours related to social isolation and sadness do.

Moreover, the study has also highlighted high rates of anxiety disorders especially among girls along with the need to address the issue. It revealed that 49% of female subjects met the diagnostic criteria for an anxiety disorder during 14–21 years of age as compared to 27% in males. Moreover, the rate in females dropped to only 48% from age 21–40 years while the rate in males jumped to 31% during adulthood.

Dr Kat Donovan, an adolescent Psychiatrist and lecturer at Otago said that this research emphasises the need for the development of social and emotion management skills in children at an early age and that too in their first 1,000 days.

