5 Good Lifestyle Habits To Improve Your Heart Health

'How's your heart?' May soon be the new way to greet people considering the increasing heart health problems in youngsters. People, including men and women below the age of 40s, are getting affected by increasing cardiovascular issues. As per a report published by the Indian Heart Association in 2022, 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men happen under the age of 50.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation states that India records a minimum of one-fifth of the 17.9 million deaths which take place due to heart diseases. Now that we've stated the statistics in front of you, the good news is that you can always take steps to improve your heart health better.

Have a balanced diet

Who doesn't like street food and junk. But as much as our tongue likes it, our heart disapproves of it. According to a study, excess sugar can severely impract your heart health and can even be life threatening.

Therefore, practice picking healthier food options like nuts, seeds and leafy greens which help in keeping your heart happy. In case of sugar cravings, just replace pastries, chocolates and processed sugar with yogurt, fruits like strawberries, grapes, blueberries etc.

Stay active

Excess weight can hamper the functioning of your heart and other organs as well. Therefore, it is important for you to stay active and have a workout routine. According to American Heart Association, it is recommended to exercise for atleast 150 minutes per week. However, if one is performing a high intensity workout then 75 minutes per week are enough.

Take proper sleep

As much as it is important to stay active, resting holds equal importance in our daily schedule. Less sleep or no sleep can actually hamper your heart health. If you are not getting an adequate time to snooze then you might experience fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rate which can be dangerous too. As per National Sleep Foundation, on an average, an adult needs atleast 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

Quit smoking

Smoking is one of the worst things you can do to your heart. It's not just hazardous for your health but also impacts other people around you. The chemicals in a cigarette can choke your arteries which may lead to a heart attack. Therefore, do not only reduce the number of cigarettes a day but try to totally quit smoking.

Remain stress free

It is barely possible to remain stressfree in your life. However, taking too much stress can also have fatal effects on your heart. As per, American Heart Association chronic stress may lead to heart attack. So, say bye bye to stress by picking up a hobby, investing time in workout or socialise more with your favourite people.

