5 Stress Relieving Food Items To Add To Your Diet While Prepping For Exams

The exam season is on and so is the stress during preparations. Actually a little nervousness is good for your performance as it helps you focus while studying. However, when this feeling starts to take up all your mind, then it's time to stop, divert your brain, and eat something healthy.

Usually when studying till late night, a lot of people tent to binge on junk food. Believe it or not, many studies claim that it's one of the top reasons for increasing chronic stress levels which can drain you mentally. Therefore, it is important to avoid fast food and consume something healthy to sail through your exams.

Here we are with a list of 5 nutritious and tasy food items which will help you bid adieu to stress.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most widely used ingredient in Indian cooking. It is a good source of sulfur which works wonders to increase an antioxidant named glutathione. As per a study, this component helps your body in battling the stress levels. Although garlic is one food option which we cook and consume, it will be even better if we have it as close to raw as possible.

Sweet Potato

Sweet potato is a yummy choice to add to your meals during stress as this food can help in reducing the stress hormone cortisol. Not only this food option contains vitamin C and potassium, which is good for calming your mind, but it's also a good source of carbs.

Dark Chocolate

This, probably, is the easiest and the most loved food option to relieve stress. What better than chocolate to empower you during your exam pressure. According to a 2014 research, published in the International Journal of Health Sciences dark chocolate helps in regulating your stress levels. However, make sure to binge on it and pick your chocolate which has minimum of 70% cocoa.

Parsley

If you're a fan of herbs, you must have heard of parsley. This wonderous herb is a good source of antioxidants which work magically in your body to protect you from oxidative stress. Parsley even helps in keeping anxiety and depression at a bay. You can easily have parsley leaves raw or you can use this herb as a garnishing in your dish.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast choices in the world. This superfood not just helps in keeping your physical health intact but also takes care of your mental health properly. Eggs contain a nutrient, Choline which acts as a defense for your body and fights stress.