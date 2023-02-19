5 Wonder Foods With SPF Properties To Shield Your Skin From Sun Damage

Winter is on the verge of saying bye-bye and summer's just standing at the door. Amidst changing weather like this, it gets extremely important to take extra care of your skin, especially under the sun.

Yes, do you know the sun's harmful UV rays can enter deep into the layers of your skin and damage it? Well, as much as sun is important for vitamin D, the extra exposure of your skin outdoors can adversly effect you. It can cause pigmentation, ageing skin, rashes, irritation and even sunburns.

However, don't worry there are ways to protect your skin from the unwanted UV rays. One of the easiest way to do that is by applying an SPF-30 sunscreen. But that's barely enough and our body needs more solutions.

Therefore, here we are with a number of foods with natural SPF qualities which can be consumed daily to shield your skin from the dangerous UV rays of the sun.

Watermelon

The season of watermelon is about to arrive and this superfruit does wonders to your skin. it contains an antioxidant named lycopene which is known to absorb the harmful UV rays from the sun. The fruit is also rich in vitamin C that will automatically improve the quality of your skin. You can either consume watermelon in raw form or have its juice.

Blueberry

Blueberries can act as a sunblock for your skin as it contains strong antioxidants. The fruit not just protects you from the sun's unwanted exposure but also prevents early signs of ageing like wrinkles etc. You can easily consume blueberries raw. Meanwhile, if you prefer you can even add it in your breakfast oatmeal with yogurt and cereal.

Almonds

Almonds are one of the most nutritious nuts. Filled with the goodness of vitamin E and natural SPF properties, these can protect your skin from getting damaged under the sun. However, one has to consume atleast a 3-4 pieces of almonds in order to boost your skin's immunity towards the harmful UV rays.

Carrots

Carrot is a good source of vitamin A which not just protects your skin from the sun but also enhances its quality. It is filled with a powerful antioxidant named beta-carotene that acts as a shield to save your skin from the overexposure under the sun. Although it is recommended to have carrot raw, you can also use the vegetable as an ingredient in many dishes.

Green veggies

Leafy greens act like magic to the quality of your skin and are loaded with multiple health benefits. Now talking about the skin protection from the harm UV rays, just like carrot, some green vegetables including spinach, kale are stuffed with beta-carotene. These can help in shielding your skin from the sun damage.