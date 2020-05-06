'56 Percent Indians Exercising Amid Lockdown To Keep Fit,' Reveals Jan Ki Baat Survey

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown which has entered its third extension owing to the soaring number of cases, citizens have been forced to stay indoors with not much to do on a daily basis. However, even during these testing times, where engaging in physical activity is not easy, over 50 per cent of the Indians are trying to keep themselves fit even if that means exercising indoors, a study has revealed.

As per the latest Jan Ki Baat survey by psephologist Pradeep Bhandari, 56 per cent of Indians are exercising regularly amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Out of this, 53 per cent exercised more than thrice a week, 31 per cent exercised thrice a week, 12 per cent exercised once a week and only 4 per cent exercised twice a week.

Accordingly, over 48 per cent preferred yoga as their prime choice of exercise, while others chose strength-based exercises and dance.

With the lack of trainers and fitness consultants, 43 per cent of the sample said that they were exercising with the aid of online sites, while 35 per cent confessed to using specific apps for this purpose. Cult/Curefit emerged as the top-preferred app for the app users in the survey with almost 51 per cent people using it for their fitness regime.

Adding to their exercise routine, 73 per cent also revealed that they were following a strict diet plan to keep themselves healthy amid the lockdown.

The Jan Ki Baat findings revealed that more people had, in fact, started working out during the lockdown, with the rate of increase maximum in youth.

A majority of the new fitness followers are exercising to boost their immunity amid the pandemic. The number of people doing yoga has also spiked across age groups and the number of women exercising has also increased.

Methodology of the survey

The survey was conducted across the demography of ages 19-65 in the cities of- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Indore, Chennai, Agra, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Pune. The sample size was 1500. The quantitative study has been conducted through random representative phone interviews by Jan Ki Baat citizen field investigators. The sample selected is equally representative of age, and gender. Jan Ki Baat probability map of outcome model has been used to draw a conclusion from the data.

