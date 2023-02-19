6 Incredibly Essential Nutrients To Add In Your Meals For Healthy Lifestyle

There's quite a famous saying, 'You are what you eat'. It rightly sums up that whatever we consume, our body reciprocates to the same. Although a human body is capable of producing many nutrients and compounds, yet there are some essential ones which we source from the food we eat.

Now as we almost bid adieu to winters and are set welcome summers, our body has to face a number of challenges. Amidst the changing temperatures, it is important to have a balance of certain vitamins and minerals in your body for the smooth functioning of your bones, skin and other organs.

Therefore, here we are with a list of some very crucial nutrients that you need to add in your meals daily in order to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Vitamin C

Vitamins are one of the biggest support for you body as they help in keeping your immunity intact. Especially, vitamin C is considered a boon for human body since it not just keeps diseases away but also improves your skin. It is good for keeping common cold at bay and even helps your body absorb iron.

Apart from this, vitamin C is also considered good for your heart health. Citrus foods like orange, lemon, strawberry, tomatoes are a good souce of this nutrient.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is another vital nutrient required for your body's healthy functioning. It decreases the risk of heart diseases and also helps in boosting immunity which is the need of the hour in context with COVID-19. As per a study published in journal named Nutrients, it is mentioned that how important Vitamin D is for the immune system.

However, the main source of vitamin D is the sun but one can even have it through eggs, salmon, red meat, breakfast cereal, milk and dairy products like yogurt to name a few.

Zinc

Zinc is one of the most important components as it helps in reducing inflammation. It means your body will be able to heal any wounds faster if you have good quantity of zinc intake. This nutrient also improves immunity, reduces acne problems, and has a major part to play in controlling age-related issues in older adults.

According to a research published in Rejuvination Research, senior citizens who have a proper consumption of zinc through its sources, are less likely to contract diseases like pneumonia and have a better brain functioning. Legumes like lentils, black beans, kidney beans, healthy greens like kale, asparagus, beet greens and more are healthy sources of zinc.

Iron

Iron helps in increasing hemoglobin which is self explanatory that how important is this nutrient for our body. Hemoglobin helps in maintaining the balance of red blood cells that are responsible to carry oxygen to your muscles. A proper iron intake also helps in managing your hormones.

Therefore, it is very important to have adequate quantity of this nutrient in your meals. Legumes, beans, poultry, spinach, meat are some of the greatest sources of iron.

Dietary fiber

Dietary fibre is basically roughage which your body fails to digest. It is quite impotant to keep your digestive system intact. While all the proteins, fats, carbs can be digested, fibre cannot. Therefore, it is important to have a proper dietary fibre intake on a daily basis.

Foods that are rich in beans, peas, legumes, whole grains, are a few good sources of dietary fibre.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for both your body and brain. It helps in controlling depression, anxiety and other sorts of common mental disorders. This nutrient is also good for your eyes and having an appropriate intake of omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the risk of blindness.

Salmon, nuts, seeds, flax seeds, leafy greens are some of the strongest sources of omega-3 fatty acids.