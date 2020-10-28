80% Of COVID-19 Patients Who Participated In Study Had Vitamin D Deficiency

Researchers in Spain have discovered that over 80 per cent of people who had contracted COVID-19 also had the deficiency of Vitamin D. However, owing to small sample size, the researchers failed to establish any correlation between Vitamin D dfieicency and concentration with the severity of coronavirus infection. The study was published on October 27 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

For the purpose, researchers assessed a total of 216 patients admitted to Hospital Universitario Marques de Valdecilla. In the aftermath, they discovered that nearly 80 per cent of the total had vitamin D defence. In addition, they discovered that men had lower vitamin D levels than women and that patients also raised serum levels of inflammatory markers such as ferritin and D-dimer.

Read: Fact Check: Does Vitamin D Protect From Coronavirus? Find Out

Read: Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Long Hair Look As He Steps Out For His 'daily Dose Of Vitamin D'

"Vitamin D deficiency was found in 82.2% of COVID-19 cases and 47.2% of population-based controls (p<0.0001). 25OHD inversely correlate to serum ferritin (p=0.013) and D-dimer levels (p=0.027)," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Following the research, experts are not recommending Vitamin D treatments to those infected with the virus, especially the elderly. "Vitamin D treatment should be recommended in COVID-19 patients with low levels of vitamin D circulating in the blood since this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system,” said Jose L. Hernandez, a researcher in the University of Cantabria in Santander, Spain.

Read: Austria's Postal Service Prints Covid-themed 'Corona Stamps' On Toilet Paper

Read: Delhi CM Lays Foundation For New Block At LNJP Hospital, Hails COVID Warriors

Does Vitamin-D protect people against COVID-19?

While Vitamin D is not a cure for coronavirus, it helps in boosting the immunity system of the body. This helps the body to have greater strength and energy, which in turn helps in reducing the risk of getting a respiratory infection. Since COVID-19 is known to attack the respiratory system of the body, a strong system will be able to easily resist the effects of this deadly virus.