Abnormality In Lungs Causing Breathlessness In Patients Post COVID: Study

New research published in the journal Nature has found lung abnormalities in some patients who contracted COVID causing breathlessness. Researchers noted that the abnormalities found in the lungs of COVID patients could be the main reason behind several people experiencing problems while breathing.

The new COVID study said that the researchers studied at least 36 patients who had COVID and simultaneously developed issues in breathing, The Guardian reported, citing the research. The researchers noted that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may cause microscopic harm to the lungs and informed that the problem is not detected using routine tests.

'First study to demonstrate lung abnormalities in people with long COVID'

According to Patient.info, breathlessness can be defined as an unpleasant sensation of uncomfortable, rapid or difficult breathing caused due to various issues in the lungs. In medical terms, it is called 'dyspnoea'. A person who is experiencing breathlessness may experience a tight and heavy chest. Though the researchers noted it has become a common problem due to air pollution, the COVID virus has further widened the area.

The scientists said that a person suffering from breathlessness may also experience changes in breathing patterns, tiredness, or something more fundamental.

"It is the first study to demonstrate lung abnormalities in people with long COVID who are breathless and where other investigations are unremarkable. It does suggest the virus is causing some kind of persistent abnormality within the microstructure of the lungs or in the pulmonary vasculature," The Guardian quoted Dr Emily Fraser, a consultant at Oxford university hospitals and a co-author of the study. Dr Fraser noted that more research and clinical trials are needed to prove other abnormalities related to breathlessness.

Researchers urge people to opt for advanced testing methods

Meanwhile, while speaking to The Guardian, Claire Steves, a clinical senior lecturer at King’s College London, and has not been involved in the study, said several people who are experiencing breathlessness could now figure out the exact reason for their breathing problem by undergoing some "advance testings", rather than performing "routine checkups".

"They suggest that the efficiency of the lung in doing what it is meant to do – exchange carbon dioxide and oxygen – may be compromised, even though the structure of the lung appears normal. However, we really need to await the completion of the study to know whether these early findings are robust, and if so, how much they explain, and what the ramifications are in terms of potential treatments," The Guardian quoted Steves as saying.

(Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash)