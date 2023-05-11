Acharya Panchakarma - Preserving The Tradition Of Ancient Ayurveda

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, has been practiced for over 5,000 years. Its roots are firmly grounded in the principles of holistic healing and natural remedies. The practice of Ayurveda has seen a significant resurgence in recent times, thanks to its popularity among people seeking natural alternatives to conventional medicine. Acharya Panchakarma, a small clinic run by Radhamony, a 65 year old lady from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is at the forefront of this movement.

“My family has been traditional vaidyas for generations. It was never run as a business but as a service to the society. Early last year, I decided to formally register as a business because there is a lot of demand for my products and I should comply with the laws” says Mrs. Radhamony.

One of Acharya Panchakarma's most renowned products is the Kanaka Prabha pain oil. This oil is made using a complex formula that has 52 herbs, all of which are carefully selected and handpicked. The herbs are then combined in a precise manner, using traditional methods that have been passed down through the generations. The result is a magical oil that has become famous around the world for its pain relief effects.

Radhamony takes great pride in the traditional methods they use to make her products. All of her products are handmade in small batches of 200 liters once a week. The herbs used in her products are handpicked, and most are grown in her own herb farm. “ Growing my own herbs and making oils in small batches is the only way I can ensure world class quality for my products” says Radhamony.

The popularity of Acharya Panchakarma's products has been growing steadily over the years. Customers from all over the world have come to rely on Acharya Panchakarma’s products for their natural healing properties. The waitlist for their products is often long, as customers pre-book their orders to ensure they don't miss out on their favorite Acharya Panchakarma products. Radhamony’s sense of purpose and dedication to preserving the traditions of Ayurveda is what sets her small clinic apart. Such honest small businesses are at the heart of Ayurveda and flag bearers of Indian Ayurveda to the world.