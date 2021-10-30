AIIMS Study Reveals Chances Of Stroke Likely To become More Severe In Patients With COVID

Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday asserted that a stroke is likely to become more critical in COVID-infected individuals. They said that the chances of recovery are almost half that of those stroke patients not affected by the Coronavirus. Professor of the Department of Neurology at AIIMS, Dr. Rohit Bhatia moreover said that patients who suffer from the medical emergency associated with COVID have higher mortality and morbidity.

The medical institution has been actively involved in conducting multi-centric studies on the outcome of stroke before and during the pandemic and the clinical profile and outcome of stroke in patients without COVID.

"Generally a good recovery is called when a patient of stroke becomes independent in daily activities within three months of the stroke. COVID-19 related strokes are likely to be more severe and also associated with relatively poorer outcomes. However, it is still not clear whether COVID is causative or associated with the occurrence of stroke," Bhatia said.

Study reveals mild increase in death rate among stroke patients during pandemic

AIIMS in association with 17 other hospitals throughout the country examined the variations in stroke treatment pathways in 2,500 patients before and during the Coronavirus pandemic. The study results showed that during the pandemic period, there were some treatment delays and a mild increase in the mortality rate among patients during the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is known to manifest and involve several other organs in the illness. The brain is among them. There is no definitive evidence to say that COVID can directly cause stroke, though it may add to the risk of clot formation," Chief of Neurosciences Centre at AIIMS Dr. MV Padma Srivastava said.

AIIMS launches 'Smart India Application'

Observing World Stroke Day on October 29, the premier healthcare institute launched the Smart India Application that has been developed to work as a first response system for patients with acute stroke.

Speaking about the Smart India Application, Srivastava said that the purpose of the application is to provide optimum, affordable, and accessible healthcare facilities that can reach people. "Smart India App is a simple app that has been designed to factoring the program, which will be given to the physicians in the district hospitals. This could be the emergency physicians, handling all emergencies such as heart attack, so that timely treatment could be given to patients."

'Application to empower district physicians'

Dr. Padma asserted that the application developed by AIIMS will be empowering district physicians. "They are handheld by nodal centres of 22 district hospitals, which have taken this project. The app has been made available to the physicians and they communicate to us in the nodal centre about CT scan and other reports," Srivastava added.

India in 2020 reported 1.8 million or 18 lakh stroke patients, with 25 per cent of people reported to be below the age of 40.

The doctors blamed poor lifestyle and stress among youngsters as the reason behind escalating cases of stroke.

Talking about the connection between COVID and strokes, Dr. Srivastava added that numerous strokes cases were reported among COVID patients and also in post-COVID cases. She, however, refuted that COVID can't be the 'only' reason behind the medical emergency.

The AIIMS Neurology Department ⁦had been⁩ marking ‘Stroke Week’ from October 25 to 29 with efforts to minimise the medical emergency among people.

