Air Pollution Caused 6 Million Pre-term Births Globally In 2019: Report

A report published on Wednesday highlighted that ambient air pollution caused roughly six million preterm births and nearly three million underweight babies around the world in 2019. The study, which was reported in the journal PLOS Medicine, is by far the most comprehensive yet, on how fine particulate matter (PM2.5) affects numerous critical pregnancy indicators, including gestational age at birth, birth weight decrease, low birth weight, and preterm birth.



Tesearchers claim that this is the first global burden of disease analysis of these variables to include the effects of indoor air pollution, which accounted for two-thirds of the assessed effects.

"Our findings suggest that about 2.8 million low birth weight and 5.9 million preterm birth infants, globally, could have been averted in 2019 if the mean PM2.5 exposure during the entire pregnancy was reduced to the theoretical minimum risk exposure level," the authors of the study noted as reported by PTI. "South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa combined could have decreased the 2019 low birth weight and preterm birth incidence by about 78 per cent," they added.

Preterm births are the greatest cause of premature mortality in the world, impacting more than 15 million infants each year, according to the study. They explained that children born with low birth weight or prematurely had a higher risk of serious illness later in life.

WHO’s fresh guidelines on Air pollution

For the first time since 2005, the World Health Organization (WHO) tightened air quality recommendations on September 23, noting that air pollution is now one of the most serious environmental threats to human health, causing 7 million premature deaths each year. It stated that rapid action was required to reduce air pollution exposure, comparing it to smoking and poor eating habits in terms of sickness load.

The United Nations' health agency last established the air quality guidelines (AQG) back in 2005, and they had a significant impact on pollution prevention programmes around the world. The WHO, on the other hand, noted that during the last 16 years, a much larger body of evidence has emerged demonstrating how air pollution affects health at lower concentrations than originally anticipated.

