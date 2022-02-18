Air Pollution May Affect Semen Quality And Sperm Motility, Says Study

Air pollution continues to pose a major threat to mankind and environment, causing risks of respiratory infections, stroke, heart disease and climate change. While lung cancer, chronic pulmonary diseases are known adverse effects of the issue, a new study now claims that air pollution might also affect sperm motility and quality.

A research published recenly in the journal JAMA Networks, concluded that reduction in air pollution can help male fertility and reduce the risk of asthenozoospermia.

What was the research?

The new research published in JAMA Networks, was conducted on over 30,000 Chinese men. The finding stated that sperm motility and the increased risk of asthenozoospermia were associated with exposure to particulate matter of less than 2.5 μm and 10.0 μm or less. "Infertility is becoming a global public health issue, affecting approximately 10% of all reproductive-aged couples worldwide," the study said.

The World Health Organization estimates that pure male factors, mainly poor semen quality, could account for 50% of infertility cases. Both genetic background and environmental factors contribute to poor semen quality. The remarkable changes in sperm concentration, count, and motility over a relatively short period suggest that the global downward trend in semen quality is more likely to be related to environmental factors than genetics." the paper states.

The experts suggest that this new finding is another reason why there is a need to reduce exposure of air pollution among men in their reproductive age. The new paper concluded, "Our findings suggest that exposure to particulate air pollution during spermatogenesis may adversely affect semen quality, especially sperm motility, and highlight the need to reduce ambient particulate air pollution exposure in reproductive-aged men. Further studies are needed to determine the biological mechanisms underlying the observed associations."

What is asthenozoospermia?

As per Science Direct, Asthenozoospermia is the medical term for the reduced sperm motility in a man’s semen sample. This condition compromises the patient’s fertility by preventing the sperm from reaching and fertilizing the egg.

The new study has its own limitations and thus claims that miscalcuations may be inevitable. However, updated research in future might give out more specific and reliable answers.

