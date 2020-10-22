Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Approval For Tavaborole Topical Solution

On October 21, Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) and other US health regulators under Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tavaborole Topical Solution. The drug is used as an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

In an official press release, Alembic Pharmaceuticals informed that its approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Topical Solution, 5 percent. The drug has proven efficacy for the treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails caused by Trichophyton. rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes. “Aleor had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA. Aleor was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification and hence is eligible for 180 days of shared exclusivity,” the firm said in the release.

According to IQVIA, Alembic’s Tavaborole Topical Solution had recorded an estimated market size of US$ 82 million for at least 12 months up until the month of June 2020. The Pharmaceutical company has a cumulative total of 116 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals leading to an overall133 ANDA approvals from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) so far.

Read: Regulators, Experts Take Up Thorny Vaccine Study Issues

Read: COVID-19: AstraZeneca Vaccine Trial Volunteer Dies, Authorities Say Testing To Continue

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA Tentative Approval for Treprostinil Injection, 20 mg/20 ml (1 mg/ml), 50 mg/20 ml (2.5 mg/ml), 100 mg/20 ml (5 mg/ml), and 200 mg/20 ml (10 mg/ml), Multiple-Dose Vials. — Alembic Pharmaceuticals (@Alembic_Pharma) September 7, 2020

About Alembic Pharmaceuticals

The acclaimed research and development. the pharmaceutical company has been dedicated to healthcare and medical research since 1907 and is headquartered in India. The pharmaceutical company is a vertically integrated publicly listed company that leads the global manufactures, markets, and export of the generic pharmaceutical products and is renowned as the leader in branded generics across India. Mainly its research and medical centres and labs run as per the regulations and guidelines of international science and invention entities of developed countries including the USFDA. “Alembic is one of the leaders in branded generics in India. Alembic's brands, marketed through a marketing team of over 5000 are well recognized by doctors and patients,” reads the company description.

Read: Putin Affirms Russian Population To Be Prioritised For COVID-19 Vaccine Over Export

Read: Next Up In Hunt For COVID-19 Vaccine: Testing Shots In Kids

(Image Credit: Pixabay/Representative Image)