All You Need To Know About Identifying, Managing & Preventing Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is an eye disease that can result in vision loss and blindness in diabetics. Diabetic retinopathy is a disorder that happens when the blood vessels in the retina are damaged as a result of diabetes. If you have type 1 or 2 diabetes and a history of uncontrolled high blood sugar levels, diabetic retinopathy can develop. Even if you have just minor visual problems at first, you can eventually lose your sight.

Types of Diabetic Retinopathy

There are two types of diabetic retinopathy:

Nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR)

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR)

As a result of diabetes, the retinal blood vessels might get compromised and leak. Nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy is the name for this condition (NPDR). Blood and fluid flow from injured retinal blood vessels, and fatty material (known as exudate) might collect in the retina. As a result of this, the retina swells.

The retinal blood vessels in PDR are so damaged that they close. The retina responds by forming new, fragile blood vessels. Unfortunately, because these new blood vessels are aberrant and grow on the retina's surface, they do not provide blood to the retina.

Symptoms of Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy symptoms often don't manifest until substantial damage to the inside of the eye has occurred. Keeping your blood sugar levels under control and receiving frequent eye exams to monitor your eye health can help you avoid unnoticed damage.

Common symptoms include:

Seeing dark spots or floaters

Blurred vision

Loss of vision

Difficulty in distinguishing between different colours

Causes of Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is caused by long-term high blood sugar levels. This extra sugar harms the blood vessels that feed the retina with oxygen and nutrients. High blood pressure is a risk factor for retinopathy as well.

The retina is a tissue layer in the rear of the eye. It is in charge of converting images seen by the eye into nerve signals understood by the brain. When the retina's blood vessels are injured, they might get blocked, cutting off a portion of the retina's blood supply. This decrease in blood flow can lead to the formation of new, weaker blood vessels. These new blood vessels have the potential to leak and form scar tissue, resulting in vision loss.

Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

A regular eye examination is necessary for you. By assisting you in managing your diabetes optimally, an endocrinologist can help to decrease the growth of retinopathy. To prevent vision loss, your doctor may suggest you undergo photocoagulation surgery. This procedure employs a laser to regulate or stop leakage by burning the vessels and sealing them.

Prevention and Care

If you are diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, make sure to keep these conditions under control:

Blood Pressure

Blood Glucose and Sugar Levels

Cholesterol Levels

Apart from what is mentioned above, try to:

Avoid smoking (if you smoke)

Try to stay active, exercise more, and eat a healthy diet

Regularly visit an eye doctor

