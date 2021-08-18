Alzheimer's Disease Can Be Cured Using New Genome-editing Strategy: Study

An international research team led by scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has successfully created a novel strategy with the help of brain-wide genome-editing technology which can reduce Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathologies in genetically modified AD mouse models. This advanced technology has the potential to be translated as a novel long-acting therapeutic treatment for AD patients. The results of the research were recently published in the journal of Nature Biomedical Engineering.

There are more than 500,000 patients in China that are living with a hereditary form of familial Alzheimer's disease, which is a form of AD highly associated with family history. The FAD has a clear genetic cause and can be diagnosed before cognitive problems occur, but no effective treatment currently exists. It is ideal to correct disease-causing genetic mutations before symptoms appear as the treatment can last a lifetime. However, many obstacles have prevented its clinical development and application, the biggest reasons being the lack of an effective, efficient, and non-invasive means to deliver genome-editing agents into the brain. Moreover, the existing genome-editing technologies cannot generate desirable outcomes throughout the whole brain.

How was the research conducted?

A team of Prof. Nancy Ip, Vice-President for Research and Development at HKUST, created a new genome-editing system that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and also deliver an optimized genome-editing tool to the entire brain. Using a newly engineered delivery vehicle for genome editing, this strategy achieves efficient brain-wide genome editing through a single non-invasive intravenous administration. This effectively disrupts FAD-inflicted mutations in AD mouse models and ameliorates AD pathologies throughout the entire brain, paving the way to novel therapeutic development for the disease. Meanwhile, the research team also found in the mouse models that the level of amyloid, a protein thought to drive neurodegeneration in AD, remained low for 6 months post-treatment, demonstrating that this single-shot genome-editing strategy has lasting effects. Most importantly, no side effects were detected so far in the mice. "As the first demonstration of efficient brain-wide genome editing to alleviate Alzheimer's disease pathology throughout the whole brain, this is really an exciting development," said Prof. Ip.

(With ANI inputs)