Aquagenic Pruritus: Woman Allergic To Water Shares Details On 'painful' Shower Routine

Allergies are ubiquitous. While some people are allergic to dust, others show intolerance to certain food substances like soya, milk (lactose) inter alia. However, one woman’s rare and “painful” allergy to water has left the internet in shock. Niah Selway, who suffers from Aquagenic Pruritus, recently shared her elaborate process of taking a shower.

The ten and half minute video clip titled ‘My updated bath routine’ features Niah’s preparation and process of a shower. At the beginning of the clip, the 23-year-old explains that she has “allergic reactions to water, sweat, going to the toilet, dust, grass and more”. Furthermore, she highlights that she has been suffering from the condition for five years now and it is only getting worse. In the video, she also says that many of her followers have been curious about the kind of products she uses in the shower. But, adds that products and cosmetics rarely help because “water is the issue”.

Video: YouTube

Not-So-Simple shower

The first step, she says, is to ensure that she cleans everything around, plays calming and empowering music, and lights candles, all this to prepare her for the forthcoming pain. In the video, she also discloses that she lies down for ten minutes before bath just to prepare for it. Stepping inside the water-filled tub, she says, “This is my five or ten minutes before the pain kicks in.”

In the aftermath of the shower, she immediately gets in front of the fan to “airdry” herself. “Even though the fan is cooling me, my blood feels so hot.” She then dressed in her nightclothes and lies on a bed, while battling terrible pain all this while. “It’s like I am lying in a bed of stinging metals,” she says. Niah takes painkillers and anti-sickness medicine to keep her condition in may, especially if she gets a severe reaction.

Niah also has an active Instagram page where she engages with people inquisitive about her allergy. Recently, the 23-year-old started a GoFundMe Page to raise money for treatment at a private medical center in Germany. Her goal is to reach £2,50,000.

Image: Pixabay/ NiahSelway