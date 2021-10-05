Around 11% Of Global Population Frequently Experiences Abdominal Pain During Meals: Study

New medical research conducted on more than 50,000 people revealed that 11% of the population faces frequent abdominal pain when they eat meals. The research presented at UEG Week Virtual 2021 noted that around 13% of women and 9% of men are facing abdominal pain and constipation. The researchers found that young people aged between 18 to 28 years are facing the pain associated with eating. According to the researchers, it appears to be the most common disease as more than 15% of the young population are facing issues related to abdominal pain.

The researchers observed that those who are facing frequent abdominal meal-related pain may also face some other problems such as bloating, a swollen tummy, feeling too full after eating or feeling full up too quickly, constipation and diarrhoea. It also observed that those facing these problems are also prone to severe psychological distress and somatic symptoms.

People having abdominal pain while eating also suffer from anxiety: Research

According to the new research, around 36% of the people who are facing frequent meal-related pain develop anxiety compared with 25% in the occasional symptoms group. The researchers noted that more than 35% of the people who are facing the attacks frequently are more likely to suffer depression as compared to the occasional symptom group. Esther Colomier, study author and a joint PhD researcher at KU Leuven, Belgium, and the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, explained, "The take-home message from this study is that people who experience meal-related abdominal pain more frequently experience other gastrointestinal symptoms and more regularly fulfil criteria for disorders of the gut-brain interactions (DGBIs, formerly known as functional gut disorders), including common conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), bloating and abdominal distension."

"They also have a higher burden of psychological and somatic symptoms, such as back pain or shortness of breath, which are associated with major distress and functioning problems. These symptoms cause distress and disruption in daily life", Colomier added.

30% of the people who have frequent abdominal pain suffer lower gastrointestinal symptoms: Research

Moreover, the researchers observed that more than 30% of the people who has frequent abdominal pain suffer lower gastrointestinal symptoms such as constipation and diarrhoea."Many patients with disorders of gut-brain interactions (DGBI) such as irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia ascribe their symptoms to food and eating", the lead author of the 2021 Global Epidemiology Study of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (FGIDs), Professor Sperber explained. "A major complaint is the development of pain following meals. However, there are no substantive data on this phenomenon, despite its potential significance for patient care and the study of the pathophysiology of these disorders," Professor Sperber added.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI/Representative