As Omicron Fear Grips Nations, Does Double Vaxx Offer Shield From New Variant? Find Out

Amid growing fear and never-ending speculation over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, one of the compelling questions remain whether both doses of COVID-19 vaccination will work against the newly detected SARS-CoV-2 mutant. With the country's notable population being partially vaccinated, it is imperative to evaluate the risk related to the variant with 'very high risks' and 'severe consequences', as described by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Despite no fatalities being reported in relation to the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain which was first detected in South Africa, here's what experts had to say. Prompting widespread speculation that the latest variant may put up greater resistance to COVID-19 vaccines than the discovered variants, including Delta Variant, so what do vaccine producers have to say for the average double-vaccinated person?

Will existing COVID-19 vaccination work against Omicron variant?

The vaccine works against the virus by training the immune system to recognise the spike in protein due to SARS-CoV-2 and attack the same when the virus entered the body. Experts say that the Omicron variant is that its spike protein has more than 30 mutations, out of which ten mutative are seen in the receptor-binding domain or RBD of the spike protein. A highly-mutated RBD consisting of the Omicron variant can go undetected by human's immunity as it is the part of the spike protein which latches on to cells.

Antibodies and T cells that develop in a human's body against previous infection or vaccination memorise the pathogens that can still confer immunity against the mutated SARS-CoV-2, and it is applicable to the Omicron Variant as well.

The Guardian quoted Danny Altmann, Professor of immunology at Imperial College, London, as saying, "If you scribble the mutations on to a picture of the spike protein's crystal structure, and relate that to all of the main antibody activities that we know about, it looks kind of terrifying like, most of your key, neutralising antibody targets will be shot to pieces, so what is going to be left f your immune protection?"

Countries hastily imposed a ban on international flights to curb the spread of Omicron and oil prices and stock markets plummeted amid speculation over the variant after WHO said, "Based on the evidence presented indicate of a detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology. The WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), named Omicron."

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers comment on Omicron

Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that backs Sputnik V's development by the state-run Gamaleya Center, said in an official press document that Gamaleya Institute believes “both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralise the latest Omicron variant and has started the necessary studies”. The RDIF stressed that Gamaleya Institute "has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to Omicron."

“The Gamaleya Institute believes Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralize Omicron as they have the highest efficacy against other mutations. In the unlikely case a modification is needed, we will provide several hundred million Sputnik Omicron boosters by Feb 20, 2022,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

AstraZeneca

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has distributed around 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide said that the company has been examining the impact of the highly mutated Omicron on the vaccines’ protection and on its antibody cocktail. It added that the Pharma company believes that the combination drug would retain efficacy, somewhat. “As with any new emerging variants, we are looking into B.1.1.529 to understand more about it and the impact on the vaccine,” AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Novavax

Novavax stated that it is developing a version of its COVID-19 vaccine effective on the new variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) which will be ready for testing and manufacturing in the coming weeks. Reportedly, Novavax’s subunit vaccine comprises the original version of the coronavirus’ spike protein that triggers the immune response, and the firm has begun developing a spike protein using the information shared about the known genetic sequence of B.1.1.529 by the South African scientists. It may ‘take a few weeks’ for the vaccine to be tested against the new highly mutated Omicron.

Moderna

Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton in a release has claimed that it will roll out a reformulated Spikevax Moderna vaccine for the Omicron coronavirus variant in early 2022.

“If we have to make a brand new vaccine I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” the Moderna chief medical officer added.

Pfizer

Pfizer co-manufacturer BioNTech has asserted that it will tweak and launch a new updated version of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in just about 100 days that would be effective against the B.1.1.529 Omicron. The pharmaceutical company, in a statement, said that it is already investigating if Pfizer’s current vaccines will be effective in combating the severe symptoms of the Omicron strain which has more than 32 mutations on protein spike, making the variant more virulent.

Inovio

In a statement, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has stated that it is evaluating whether its vaccine, INO-4800, is effective against the new variant, and the testing will take around two weeks. The pharmaceutical company is also working to design a new vaccine that will specifically target the B.1.1.529 strain of SARS-CoV-2. "Best case scenario, INO-4800 will be completely resilient against Omicron, but if that's not the case then we will have a newly designed vaccine ready to go if need be," said Kate Broderick, senior vice president of Inovio's R&D division.