Aspirin Holds Key To Potential Treatment For Aggressive Breast Cancer: Study

A simple Aspirin medicine can help in fighting aggressive forms of triple-negative breast cancer and may actually be the potential treatment. A team at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, in Manchester, has launched trials to test its efficacy among triple-negative breast cancer patients. The cheap and widely available drug generally prescribed as a painkiller could prove to be effective against the rigorous form of breast cancer in women in combination with immunotherapy.

Scientists have been conducting research in the trials funded by the Breast Cancer Now Catalyst Programme, according to multiple reports. They speculate that it could be Aspirin’s [also known as acetylsalicylic acid’s] anti-inflammatory properties that may prove to be beneficial in fighting the tumours rather than the analgesic effect. However, as the trials are awaited, it could be too soon to recommend the drug for breast cancer patients yet.

Understanding triple-negative breast cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is breast cancer that can be more aggressive and harder to treat than other types of the disease, according to the Breast Cancer Now organisation. Because not all triple-negative breast cancers are the same, it makes it harder for doctors to create new treatments for the disease. “Researchers are still looking for the best way to group these cancers and discover the best way to treat them,” explains Breast Cancer Now. Scientists analysed the genetics of tumour samples from 587 patients with triple-negative disease and each of the types was divided into six groups, all of them with different genetic features. These groups could help scientists determine whether a treatment or therapy will be effective.

Aspirin as a hopeful treatment

PARP inhibitors have been approved in the US to treat secondary triple-negative breast cancers. Dr Anne Armstrong from the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester has been leading research, now in its final stages, to test the effect of the aspirin on TNBC tumours. A team of scientists will also test drug avelumab with and without the aspirin both before and after the patients receive chemotherapy treatment. Successful results could lead to further clinical trials of aspirin and avelumab for testing drugs’ efficacy for secondary triple-negative breast cancer.

About 8,000 women in the UK are affected by Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) mostly younger women and black women. National Library of Medicine states that the proportion of TNBC ranges from 6.7 per cent to 27.9 per cent in different countries, with the highest reported percentage in India among all, followed by Indonesia, Algeria, and Pakistan. “The treatment of TNBC is greatly hampered due to the lack of targeted therapies,” NCBI states.

The research has suggested that aspirin could prove effective with immunotherapy in preventing cancer from making substances that weaken the immune response, a consultant medical oncologist Armstrong told Guardian. Meanwhile, the director of research, support and influencing at Breast Cancer Now, Dr Simon Vincent said that the women affected with Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) face the frightening reality of limited treatment options, and therefore, it needs to be urgently addressed.