AstraZeneca Says Antibody Treatment Failed To Prevent COVID Symptoms In Exposed Patients

AstraZeneca on June 15 announced that its monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 did not meet the primary goal of preventing symptoms in people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. According to a press release, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said that the participants in the trial were unvaccinated adults older than 18 years with confirmed exposure to a person with coronavirus within the past eight days. AstraZeneca said that the antibody therapy, AZD7442, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 33 per cent compared to a placebo, which was not statistically significant.

The pharmaceutical firm said that all participants had a negative SARS-CoV-2 antibody test on the day of dosing to exclude prior infection, and a nasopharyngeal swab was also collected and subsequently analysed for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR to detect the virus. Following the analysis, the researchers found that AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 73 per cent compared with placebo, in participants who were PCR negative at the time of dosing. In participants who were PCR negative at baseline, AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 92 per cent versus placebo more than seven days following dosing, and by 51 per cent up to seven days following dosing.

Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca executive vice president, said in a statement, “While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442”.

Monoclonal antibody therapy

AstraZeneca is also studying the treatment in a pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing more severe disease. It is worth mentioning that monoclonal antibody therapy belongs to a class of drugs that mimic natural antibodies the body procedures to fight off the infection. AstraZeneca in October enlisted Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza (LONN.S) to produce the antibody-drug in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, starting in the first half of 2021.

The drug-maker in March had also announced a deal with the US government to supply up to half a million doses of AZD7442. The company said on Tuesday it is now in talks with the US government regarding the next steps on the deal. Meanwhile, apart from AstraZeneca, Rivals Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY.N) have both developed monoclonal antibody therapies which have been authorised for use in the US to treat patients infected with the virus.

(Image: AP)

