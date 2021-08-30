Atrial Fibrillation Screenings Could Reduce Risk Of Stroke And Death: Study

A study conducted at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet states that screening for atrial fibrillation in people aged 75 and 76 could minimise the risk of stroke and serious bleeding. The results of the study were reported in the medical journal The Lancet. A five-fold greater risk of stroke is linked to atrial fibrillation, a kind of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. Major blood clots can form in the heart and break away, blocking large veins in the brain and causing a stroke.

The study with 75 and 76-year-olds was in Halland and Stockholm

The study included all 75 and 76-year-olds in the two Swedish areas of Halland and Stockholm, a total of over 28,000 people. The participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups; screening which included 13,979 people and control which included 13,996 people. More than half of those who were invited to the screening chose to attend. They filled out a health questionnaire and underwent a thumb ECG (electrocardiogram), which includes placing one's thumb on an ECG gadget to assess the electrical activity of the heart.

Those who did not have atrial fibrillation were given an ECG gadget to take home and were instructed to record their heart rhythm twice daily for two weeks. If the device detected abnormal heart rhythms, the subjects were directed to a cardiologist for a standardised workup and, if no contraindications were found, oral anticoagulant medication was started. After that, all 28,000 people were tracked for at least five years. The screening group had a slightly lower incidence of death, stroke, and serious bleeding than the control group, while the screening group had a higher identification of atrial fibrillation.

The findings suggest that if Sweden implemented a national screening programme for atrial fibrillation in the elderly, at least 2,300 instances of stroke or death may be averted each year. The researchers also did a cost-effectiveness study, which they presented at the European Society of Cardiology convention this weekend.

Who funded the study?

Stockholm County Council, the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, the Freemasons' Foundation of King Gustav V and Queen Victoria, the Klebergska Foundation, the Tornspiran Foundation, the Scientific Council of Halland Region, the Southern Regional Healthcare Committee, the Swedish Stroke Fund, Carl Bennet AB, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Bayer, and BMS-Pfizer funded the study.

